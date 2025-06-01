Experts call out critical danger after bald eagle found hanging over river — here's why it matters

A live webcam now allows the public to follow the eagle.

In East Texas, bald eagles are a familiar and admired sight. However, a recent rescue near the Neches River, where an eagle was found tangled in fishing line and hanging from a tree, highlights a growing issue with discarded waste.

What's happening?

Around four years old, the eagle was discovered tangled in fishing line and a hook, partially submerged and unable to escape. Rescuers from the Houston SPCA Wildlife Center safely removed the bird, sedated it for treatment, and began its recovery process. A live webcam now allows the public to follow the eagle's progress as it heals.

Unfortunately, this case isn't unusual. Discarded fishing gear injures or kills thousands of birds each year. Bald eagles are especially vulnerable because they often scavenge fish that still have hooks or lines attached. Similar cases have been reported in other states, including Pennsylvania and Arizona.

Why is this concerning?

Plastic pollution — including fishing line — doesn't just harm wildlife. It affects the safety and quality of public outdoor spaces. Fishing line can stay in the environment for hundreds of years, creating ongoing risks in areas where families fish, hike, and explore.

Local rescue organizations often handle these cases, using time and resources that rely heavily on community support. When eagles and other wildlife are hurt, it becomes a shared concern for people who care about local ecosystems, outdoor recreation, and public health.

What's being done about it?

The most effective step is to properly dispose of fishing line and tackle. Many parks and fishing spots now offer designated recycling bins — using them helps keep these areas safe for everyone.

If you see injured wildlife, call a local rescue organization rather than trying to intervene. Eagles and other birds are protected under federal law, and trained responders can provide the safest aid.

Supporting local wildlife groups, participating in cleanup efforts, or simply spreading awareness about proper disposal all contribute to healthier, safer shared spaces.

