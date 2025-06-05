Rescuers discover heartwarming surprise after responding to call about deceased animal: 'They were able to bring them here to stay warm'

Spring is in the air. And with it comes new life in the animal kingdom. But while baby wildlife is a welcome sign of the season, they also come with risks — especially when they cross paths on busy roads. Thankfully, one local humane society was ready to step in and turn a heartbreaking scene into a hopeful rescue story.

This season of fertility can bring tragic accidents, like when the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society in Ontario, Canada, responded to a call about a deceased opossum found alongside a road.

However, upon arrival, the staff found a heartwarming surprise: 10 baby opossums alive and well, tucked within their mother's pouch.

"Our staff responded to that call and luckily, because opossums are marsupials, checked the pouch, and there were 10 babies inside," said Lynette Bain, the humane society's executive director, per CKLW. "They were able to bring them here to stay warm in our new incubators that were just donated and recover until they could be transferred to Wings Rehab."

Bain has seen her share of tough days. But she also knows that every rescue is a chance to make a real difference — not just for animals, but for the people and communities who share space with them.

This rescue highlights the importance of vigilance, as wildlife becomes more active and vulnerable. Bain emphasized the need for public awareness: "It's really important to kind of monitor those situations from afar. … Be sure that they are truly abandoned because in the wild, the mother will go out and find food for their babies."

Stories like this don't just tug at the heartstrings — they show how one compassionate choice can spark a ripple of good.

Opossums, in particular, play an important role in local ecosystems. They help control pests like ticks, which protects other wildlife, pets, and even us. Saving even one family of opossums can make a meaningful difference — and it starts with someone choosing to act.

Want to help with wildlife? Whether it's slowing down on the road, supporting a rehab center, or taking local climate action, it's easier than you think — and this story proves you don't need to be an expert to make a difference.

"Those little opossums were so active — they were just adorable," Bain said. "They had some time with their mom, so it wasn't a dire situation. … They were lively and raring to go."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.