Unwanted dogs find purpose in saving humans from wildfires: 'From rescued shelter dog to rescuer'

Rescue dogs that were once deemed too energetic are finding a valuable and potentially life-saving outlet for that boundless energy in the wake of the devastating fires in Los Angeles.

The Search Dog Rescue Foundation (SDF) in Ventura County, California, trained five teams to search the rubble for victims of the Palisades and Eaton fires that swept through the area in early January.

One of the teams is Jonathan Munguia and Clifford — a Black Labrador — with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. There is also Josh Davis and Bosco and Garreth Miller and Reva, both with California Task Force 3 — Urban Search and Rescue in the Bay Area, and both black labs as well.

According to KTLA, many of the dogs trained for this important mission are rescue dogs that were "surrendered for having too much energy," which makes them perfect for the daunting task of finding any survivors lost in the rubble.

"Many of these incredible dogs have truly gone from rescued shelter dog to rescuer, now on the front lines helping with rescue and recovery efforts in the wake of these devastating fires," a spokesperson for the organization told KTLA.

Founded in 1996, the SDF trains and certifies teams nationwide free of charge and has offered its services to other areas impacted by disaster, including victims of Hurricane Helene last year. They've also gone abroad, working in Turkey following the earthquake in 2023 that killed tens of thousands.

After the dogs are rescued and screened, they're put through eight to ten months of training before being paired with a handler, making the process of acquiring FEMA Advanced Certification more streamlined. As they explain on their site, first responders "know that a skilled search dog is the most valuable tool in their search arsenal, and have the commitment to keep that tool honed."

The foundation reported in a press release on Jan. 11: "After weeks of assisting rescue and recovery efforts in communities affected by the Los Angeles fires, the SDF-trained teams that responded to the fires — alongside hundreds of fellow emergency responders — have completed their missions and safely returned home."

