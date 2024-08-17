Retired anchorman spends free time rescuing abandoned animals with personal plane: 'A huge satisfaction'

Rescuing abandoned and injured animals is a key way to protect our planet's biodiversity.

Pets and wild animals in need are jetting across California, quite literally, as a retired local TV anchor and veteran has been flying the abandoned animals to their forever and rescue homes.

Ken Wayne, 63, from Marin County, California, worked as an anchor in the Bay Area for over 30 years. After retiring from journalism, the Navy veteran now spends his time saving animals in need — both wild and domesticated.

In 2018, Wayne founded Flying Tails to rescue dogs, bear cubs, raccoons, and more across the Golden State, according to The Mercury News. The animals he loads into his Cessna 182 Skylane aircraft are typically injured, abandoned, or in a kill shelter needing to be rehomed.

It may be an unconventional way to travel, but Wayne says the animals don't mind it.

"There's something special about the calming effect flying has," Wayne told The Mercury News. "Even a distressed animal who's been through God knows what, invariably settles down and even goes to sleep. Maybe it's the smooth drone of the engine or the plane's vibration, but it's soothing."

Since launching the now-nonprofit organization, the former anchorman has transported multiple bear cubs, dozens of dogs, and even a bald eagle. After being rescued by Wayne, many of the abandoned animals are taken to ranches where they can receive proper care and love.

Odessa Gunn, the founder of Sonoma County's Litter Trooper Ranch, told The Mercury News that it can be difficult to transport the animals as there aren't many flights. As a result, Gunn said Wayne "truly is saving lives."

The Navy veteran generally flies to save the animals several times a month, providing them with a second chance at life.

For more vulnerable creatures, human intervention can help prevent species from going extinct and keep their ecosystems in balance. And there are plenty of organizations working to do just that.

Wayne said that he might not be changing the planet by transporting the animals, but he is transforming their worlds.

"When I'm up in the air, cruising along in almost a Zen state, knowing this animal is going to be in a whole better place, well, that's a huge satisfaction," he said, per The Mercury News.

