Search and rescue teams partner with cadaver dogs to find victims of the Los Angeles wildfires

Dogs have long earned the moniker of "man's best friend." As displayed in the actions of K-9 dogs, who sometimes work as cadaver dogs, they continue to be loyal to humans through life and death.

In an AccuWeather video posted to YouTube, K-9s from the Los Angeles Search Dogs are part of the ongoing search for victims of the Los Angeles fires.

As one commenter noted: "Bless you both for doing one of the hardest jobs ever."

As The Mirror reported, the Los Angeles Search Dogs organization is also helping with "trailing and area searches."

As of Jan. 15, there have been 25 confirmed fatalities. In addition, the Mirror reported that fires have burned over 56 square miles and more than 12,000 structures. With so much destroyed land, the help of these dogs has been essential in identifying victims, particularly those reported as missing.

However, their genuine connection to people can affect them, as one video commenter noted: "Unfun fact: These cadaver dogs actually get very sad and depressed by only finding dead bodies."

For example, in a blog post honoring the four-legged heroes of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum staff wrote: "The search for signs of life or human remains was mentally and physically taxing on the dogs, as the SAR [search and rescue] dogs began to get discouraged and lose their search drive. Aware of the importance of morale in these dogs and to keep their motivation high, their handlers would stage a 'mock find' so the dogs could feel successful."

However, a cadaver dog's duty isn't always grim, as they can locate survivors. As a result, they play a major role in reuniting families who get to hear the good news that their loved one has been found and getting a trapped person to safety.

So how do these trusty pups work to help with search, rescue, or recovery? The LASD search team includes a dog and handler with additional support when needed. They work with law enforcement and the California Office of Emergency Services for free.

A cadaver dog can conduct such recovery efforts in various environments, from above or below ground to underwater to snow. After smelling a missing person's article, trailing dogs follow the scent while leashed. However, area search dogs work off-leash in a designated area and return to alert the handler about a live person before leading the way to them.

According to the Los Angeles Search Dogs website, the team responds to about 60 to 100 service requests annually. Starting costs for each new member can balloon over $5,000 in the first year alone; the organization doesn't charge for their vital work.

Therefore, LASD can always use the help of caring donations. You can support these intelligent and hard-working dogs so they can continue to help the public during devastating incidents such as wildfires, earthquakes, or a general missing person search.

