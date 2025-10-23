Researchers issue warning over looming threat to animal that is beloved holiday symbol: 'Much higher than what happened in the past'

Reindeer in the Arctic are facing new challenges that could threaten their habitats and survival.

What's happening?

Unpredictable patterns of heat, rain, and snow in 2024 are resulting in struggles for the reindeer populations of Finland, according to Mongabay.

Warmer temperatures exacerbated by human-caused pollution are making it harder for the reindeer to find food.

A study conducted by researchers from Australia, Denmark, and the U.S., published in the journal Science Advances, estimated that reindeer numbers could plummet by more than 50% by 2100 around the world. The biggest decline could occur in North America.

"Our models that focused on climate and habitat suitability predict severe species population decline much higher than what happened in the past," said Elisabetta Canteri, an author of the study from the University of Copenhagen, per Mongabay.

Why is it concerning?

Several traits make reindeer resilient to change, according to Mongabay, like the species' ability to travel far to new areas, adapt to a range of environments, survive in small population sizes, and reproduce in strong numbers when living in favorable conditions.

However, the current state and pace of the warming climate, as well as human development, are significantly threatening the cold-weather habitats reindeer need to survive.

More consistent heat could eliminate more plant species or force animals to leave their typical areas, disrupting ecosystems and food sources for reindeer.

With rising global temperatures negatively impacting their survival rate, shrinking reindeer populations are also affecting local Indigenous people in Finland, who manage semi-domesticated herds and rely on them for their livelihoods.

What's being done about it?

There have been some efforts in Finland to curb the logging industry that clear-cuts forest habitats for many wildlife species. Local reindeer herders have had a deal in place with a state logging company since 2009 to maintain space for reindeer in certain wooded areas.

However, experts say there needs to be a stronger movement of sustainable land management so that reindeer can thrive, per Mongabay. More ecological corridors for the deer should be created and protected so that they have reliable access to food.

"When the amount of usable or herding land for the species is shrunk and the patches get too separated, the species might not be able to move around or connect with other populations that are around," Canteri said, per Mongabay.

