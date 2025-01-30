Scientists warn against problematic trend gaining traction in the Arctic: 'It does more harm than good'

Planting trees in Alaska, Greenland, and Iceland won't cool down our overheating planet, reported Phys.org. In fact, it makes things worse.

What's happening?

Recent proposals suggest growing trees in Arctic regions to store carbon and slow rising temperatures. However, new findings published in the journal Nature Geoscience reveal that planting trees near the North Pole does more damage than good.

"Tree planting is no climate solution at northern high latitudes. In fact, it does more harm than good," explained Marc Macias-Fauria, per Phys.org.

Snow-covered Arctic ground bounces about 75% of solar heat back into space. Trees poking through snow make the surface darker, causing it to absorb more heat. This warming effect outweighs any benefit from the carbon these trees capture.

Even worse, Arctic soil contains more stored carbon than all Earth's trees combined. When trees grow, their roots release sugars that wake up microbes. Those hungry microbes then break down ancient soil carbon that took thousands of years to build up, releasing it into the air.

Why are Arctic trees concerning?

The push to plant trees threatens traditional ways of life for Indigenous communities that depend on open tundra for reindeer herding and caribou hunting. Arctic biodiversity suffers, too.

The risk of losing stored carbon is high. Wildfires burn through northern forests every few decades, and insect outbreaks and extreme weather kill many trees. These threats keep growing as temperatures rise.

Large tree farms would likely plant identical species at the same time. This makes entire forests vulnerable to destruction all at once, wiping out any temporary carbon storage.

What's being done about Arctic conservation?

The good news is that other solutions work better. Large plant-eating animals like caribou and musk oxen help keep the Arctic cool. Their grazing maintains open tundra that reflects sunlight. When these animals dig through snow for food, they compact it, which helps keep the soil cold.

These animals support both Arctic cooling and local food security. Indigenous communities lead many successful conservation projects centered on protecting these vital species.

Want to support Arctic conservation? Look for organizations working directly with northern communities on projects that preserve natural grasslands and protect native wildlife.

