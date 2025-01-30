  • Outdoors Outdoors

Scientists warn against problematic trend gaining traction in the Arctic: 'It does more harm than good'

The risk of losing stored carbon is high.

by Leslie Sattler
The risk of losing stored carbon is high.

Photo Credit: iStock

Planting trees in Alaska, Greenland, and Iceland won't cool down our overheating planet, reported Phys.org. In fact, it makes things worse.

What's happening? 

Recent proposals suggest growing trees in Arctic regions to store carbon and slow rising temperatures. However, new findings published in the journal Nature Geoscience reveal that planting trees near the North Pole does more damage than good.

"Tree planting is no climate solution at northern high latitudes. In fact, it does more harm than good," explained Marc Macias-Fauria, per Phys.org.

Snow-covered Arctic ground bounces about 75% of solar heat back into space. Trees poking through snow make the surface darker, causing it to absorb more heat. This warming effect outweighs any benefit from the carbon these trees capture.

Even worse, Arctic soil contains more stored carbon than all Earth's trees combined. When trees grow, their roots release sugars that wake up microbes. Those hungry microbes then break down ancient soil carbon that took thousands of years to build up, releasing it into the air.

Why are Arctic trees concerning?

The push to plant trees threatens traditional ways of life for Indigenous communities that depend on open tundra for reindeer herding and caribou hunting. Arctic biodiversity suffers, too.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

The risk of losing stored carbon is high. Wildfires burn through northern forests every few decades, and insect outbreaks and extreme weather kill many trees. These threats keep growing as temperatures rise.

Large tree farms would likely plant identical species at the same time. This makes entire forests vulnerable to destruction all at once, wiping out any temporary carbon storage.

What's being done about Arctic conservation?

The good news is that other solutions work better. Large plant-eating animals like caribou and musk oxen help keep the Arctic cool. Their grazing maintains open tundra that reflects sunlight. When these animals dig through snow for food, they compact it, which helps keep the soil cold.

Do you think governments should ban gas stoves?

Heck yes! 💯

Only in new buildings 🏢

Only in restaurants 🍔

Heck no! 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

These animals support both Arctic cooling and local food security. Indigenous communities lead many successful conservation projects centered on protecting these vital species.

Want to support Arctic conservation? Look for organizations working directly with northern communities on projects that preserve natural grasslands and protect native wildlife.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x