Scientists issue warning over disturbing phenomenon impacting reindeer — here's what's happening

Rapid warming in the Arctic is melting glaciers and sea ice, driving sea-level rise and disrupting human and animal habitats at a pace challenging adaptation.

What's happening?

The Arctic is heating up faster than any other region on Earth, with average temperatures rising at nearly four times the global average. This accelerated heating is reshaping the region and sending ripple effects worldwide.

The World Wildlife Fund recently noted that meltwater from Greenland alone could raise sea levels by 33 centimeters — over a foot — by 2100, threatening coastal cities. The loss of "bright white sheets of Arctic sea ice" also exposes darker ocean waters, which can then absorb more heat and accelerate warming across the planet.

Shifts toward higher temperatures are already upending ecosystems and livelihoods, with coastal and island communities facing greater flooding risks. Wildlife is also under pressure.

Reindeer are struggling to reach a diet of greenery now trapped under ice, WWF says, thanks to warmer temperatures that can cause more rain than fluffy snow. Migratory birds are losing breeding sites. And polar bears are losing their hunting grounds.

Melting ice is also opening Arctic waters to more shipping, according to WWF, raising risks associated with underwater noise and ship strikes for whales, narwhals, and other marine species fighting to find food and stay safe. The international nonprofit says that between 2013 and 2023, "the number of ships entering the Arctic increased by more than a third."

Why is Arctic warming concerning?

The Arctic may feel remote, but its impacts hit home for millions. Rising seas threaten infrastructure, thawing permafrost could release long-trapped gases and diseases, and global food systems and crucial water sources may face disruption.

Wildlife populations have already declined by an average of 73 percent since 1970, according to the Living Planet Report. The Arctic phenomenon could further exacerbate this crisis.

Similar warming impacts are appearing elsewhere. Extreme heat levels in the Great Barrier Reef pose a threat to marine life, and severe heat waves in Spain have been linked to premature animal deaths. Without taking action to curb rising global temperatures, many species will no longer be able to call their current habitats home.

It's important to note that while extreme weather has long been a part of life on Earth, scientists agree that human-caused heat-trapping pollution is supercharging these events, making them stronger and more dangerous.

What's being done about the issue?

WWF is already working on projects to protect bird habitats, reindeer migration routes, polar bear populations, and "blue corridors" to help whales migrate safely. They're pushing for 30 percent of Arctic land and sea to be protected by 2030 as part of the Global Arctic Program goals.

While conservation projects and exploring critical environmental issues matter, the most important action is to cut down on the production of planet-warming gases. Individuals can help decrease this harmful pollution by reducing their own reliance on fossil fuels, taking steps such as electrifying their homes and businesses and using electric vehicles.

The impacts of these steps can be amplified when communities come together to brainstorm large-scale solutions. Advocating for pro-environment policies and the transition to clean energy at the local level — such as pushing to power municipal buildings with solar panels — can represent concrete change and influence even more.

