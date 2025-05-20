Locals encouraged to reel in monstrous fish species after relaunch of city bounty program: 'Each year seems to produce more and more'

"We have been hitting the same spots for years."

If you can't beat them … eat them?

That seems to be the philosophy behind an annual bounty program on offer in Maryland, where a nonprofit pays anglers to catch invasive fish species, Chesapeake Bay Magazine reported.

Those who turn in the body or head (fresh or frozen) of a northern snakehead, blue catfish, or flathead catfish receive $30 under the Reel Rewards Program. Only invasive species caught within the Baltimore Harbor area of the Patapsco River qualify.

The 2025 Reel Rewards Program runs from April 26 through July 12, per Chesapeake Bay Magazine. One need not be a resident of the area to participate.

The program serves the dual purpose of removing invasive species from local waterways and providing important research data about the prevalence of non-native fish.

"Invasive fish species threaten the Baltimore Harbor ecosystem, economy, and native species," explains the Reel Rewards website. "Invasive Snakehead, Blue Catfish, and Flathead Catfish prey on and compete for resources with native species that are important to anglers and businesses."

The program pays $30 for each qualifying fish. In 2024, it paid out almost $9,000, per Chesapeake Bay Magazine. The leading angler, Brian Slacum, turned in 134 snakeheads, earning over $4,000.

Perhaps having learned its lesson, Reel Rewards placed a bounty limit of 12 fish per week per angler in 2025. Those participating in the program must obtain an appropriate fishing license and comply with all applicable laws and regulations.

Despite the efforts, the invasive species have shown few signs of relenting.

"We have been hitting the same spots for years," Slacum told Chesapeake Bay Magazine. "Each year seems to produce more and more of the snakehead."

Due in large part to increasing global temperatures, invasive species have been on the rise around the world, causing an estimated $423 billion in economic losses annually.

Invasive species outcompete native plants and animals, upsetting the delicate balance of local ecosystems, which threatens food supplies on which humans depend.

If you aren't an angler within range of Baltimore Harbor, there are other steps you can take to protect your local environment from the threat of invasive species. Upgrading to a native lawn, rewilding your yard, or simply planting a few native plants can save water, time, and money while helping the local ecosystem.

As for whether the invasive fish caught in Baltimore Harbor are safe to eat, Reel Rewards warns: "It depends. Follow the [Maryland Department of Environment] consumption guidelines to ensure safety in preparation and consumption of fish."

