Hiker shares photos of increasingly alarming discoveries in the woods: 'It absolutely gets me heated'

Many people enjoy metal detecting as a hobby to learn about history while exploring the outdoors and bonding with other enthusiasts. By bringing an electronic metal detector with you into the woods, you can uncover fascinating metal objects like jewelry, coins, and artifacts.

However, one hobbyist has been finding more trash than treasure while exploring beautiful forests.

In a post to the r/metaldetecting subreddit, the hobbyist shared photos of the alarming amount of litter they found in woodland areas.

"While searching for historical treasures, I often find myself stumbling upon piles of modern trash instead," the OP wrote. "Not only does this destroy the pristine beauty of our woodlands, but it also poses a serious threat to our local wildlife and ecosystems."

The OP carries trash bags while hunting for metal pieces to help with the litter problem. However, they say it's never enough to tackle the sheer volume of trash left behind.

Litter poses several significant problems for human health and the environment. Unfortunately, litter has become increasingly common, creating unnecessary cleanup work for park employees and citizens who care about sustainability.

For example, plastic litter creates pools that collect rainwater and establish breeding grounds for disease-carrying mosquitoes.

Litter also threatens local wildlife and disrupts natural ecosystems. Wild animals depend upon trash-free living environments to survive. By leaving trash behind, you put animals at risk and ruin the beauty of natural spaces for other people.

The best solution is for everyone to simply pack up their trash and leave nature as clean as they found it. You can also help lower the amount of plastic waste by reducing your personal reliance on plastic products and joining local cleanup efforts.

Fellow metal detectorists were appalled by the OP's photo of trash in the forest and agreed with their plea for everyone to practice proper trash disposal.

"It absolutely gets me heated when I come across trash piles on our public lands," one Reddit user wrote in the comments.

"I encourage you to put up some signs in your local community and woods," a Redditor suggested. "I am thinking of doing the same."

"I always cut the bags open and look for addresses on junk mail," someone else shared. "Take photos. Drop pictures and pieces of mail off at the police/ranger station, with location."

