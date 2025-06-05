Advocates raise red flag after new study reveals dangerous threat lurking on popular beaches: 'We urgently need more policies'

Advocates have urged officials to take action after discovering that plastic litter on beaches in the United Kingdom increased dramatically in just one year.

Thousands of people volunteered their time to clean up beaches across the U.K., according to The Independent. However, the amount of plastic pollution they found has raised concerns.

What's happening?

According to data from the Marine Conservation Society, more than 15,000 volunteers recovered 764,000 pieces of litter from U.K. beaches in 2024. That's up 9.5% from the year before.

The environmental charity said plastic fragments were the most common piece of trash found on the beaches. Volunteers also discovered many single-use plastics. Organization leaders called plastic pollution a rising trend on U.K. beaches for the past three decades.

"We urgently need more policies to reduce single-use plastics and ensure better waste management," MCS Beachwatch Manager Lizzie Price said. "Everyone has a role to play in protecting our oceans, and we urge the public to support stronger action against plastic waste, as well as cut down plastic from their everyday use."

Why is plastic pollution concerning?

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, plastic pollution can take anywhere between 100 and 1,000 years to decompose. It poses a threat to hundreds of marine species that could ingest the plastic or become entangled.

Scientists are specifically sounding the alarm on the presence of microplastics. Microplastics are tiny fragments that are harmful to the environment and human health. A study published in the journal Environmental Research found that microplastics are linked to many health issues, including lung cancer, fatigue and dizziness, and inflammatory bowel disease.

According to Stanford Report, scientists estimate that 10 million to 40 million metric tons of microplastics (around 11 million to 44.1 million tons) are released into the environment each year. Even more concerning, they expect that number to double in the next 15 years.

What's being done about reducing plastic pollution?

A study revealed that nearly 60 companies were responsible for more than half of the world's plastic pollution. While Coca-Cola and Nestlé rank as top contributors, the corporations have announced new environmental initiatives.

The Coca-Cola Foundation teamed up with the United Nations Development Programme to combat plastic waste in Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Nestlé introduced reusable stainless steel containers for some of its products in France last year.

Consumers can also help reduce pollution by using less plastic at home. Ditch single-use plastic water bottles and grocery bags and opt for reusable items instead. By using products such as reusable water bottles, consumers are also limiting their exposure to microplastics.

