Driver shares unsettling photo of mystery object lurking in car tire: 'They're a nightmare'

An unlucky Reddit user posted on the "r/CarTalkUK" subreddit, showcasing mysterious tire damage to their vehicle.

The photos show a rubber tire with an odd-looking indentation that is sure to increase the risk of the tire popping while on the road unless it is replaced.

Commenters were able to determine that the damage was very likely caused by the battery of a disposable vape.

One user linked to a similar story where it was determined that the cause of the mysterious hole was a recklessly littered vape. The user said, "It makes logical sense for it to be a vape, plenty [of them are] about, and discarded on the floor."

If this incident was indeed caused by a discarded vape pen, like many believe it was, it will be yet another example of the destruction that littering these items causes.

Disposable vapes, in particular, have done considerable harm to our environment in the short time they have been around. According to Sky News, "The number of discarded disposable vapes accounts for around [11 tons] of lithium being sent to landfill or waste incinerators each year."

The littering of these disposable vapes is also unsightly and often hazardous to animals or young children who don't know any better.

Vapes were initially intended to help smokers quit. Instead, vapes have not only become addictive to smokers, but they also act as a gateway to smoking addiction for teenagers.

The comment section was filled with statements about how often tires are ruined by carelessly discarded vapes.

"If it's vapes they're a nightmare. My [father-in-law] ran over one and it went straight through the tire and instantly deflated it," one commenter recalled.

Another commenter shared, "I had a vape battery explode under my forklift tire and it only burned the surface a little."

