Driver sparks outrage image of vehicle's ridiculous parking job: 'This is just lazy and inconsiderate'

A Redditor sparked anger after sharing a picture of a parked truck blocking part of a sidewalk.

The post in the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit shows a massive pickup truck with its front wheels fully on the sidewalk and its nose blocking at least half the sidewalk outside a store. Its caption reads, "How this truck is parked."

The post highlights a couple of issues: the ever-increasing size of pickup trucks and other gas-powered vehicles and the continued prioritization of cars over pedestrians in virtually every space.

From killing plants to create parking spaces for themselves to cutting off massive sections of walkways with tow hitches, many drivers don't seem to care whether they're impeding the lives of those around them as long as they get their parking spaces. They frequently block sidewalks with their vehicles, and in cities such as Pittsburgh, drivers' parking in bike lanes has become so common that they've started fining people who do it.

But the other, bigger issue on display is the massive size of the vehicle. Trucks have been getting bigger and bigger in recent years and are getting less safe as a result. Consumer Reports broke down how much less safe the current gargantuan trucks are than their predecessors. With less visibility over the hood and fewer modern safety features that smaller cars have, trucks are responsible for more severe accidents than other vehicles, per the report.

In this case, commenters were quick to call out the driver of the truck for their actions.

"Funny how a semi driver can park, but not pickup drivers," one said.

"He should have gotten street parking," said another. "This is just lazy and inconsiderate."

"Manchildren buy cars that won't fit in any parking space and make it everybody elses problem," said a third.

