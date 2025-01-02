Video displaying common problem with modern trucks sparks discussion: 'You should get three parking tickets'

A TikToker sparked a conversation about oversized pickup trucks after showing how one driver took up four parking spots in a crowded parking lot, among other offenses.

In the video, which has gained traction on TikTok, user molesrcool (@molesrcool) points out several instances of how many modern pickup trucks have grown so large and expensive that owners protect them from minor damage at others' expense, including a truck parked diagonally across multiple spaces to avoid getting scratched.

"Dudes will say 'I need a truck to haul things,' and then the parking lot at the apartment building will look like this," the creator says, showing a row of trucks blocking a sidewalk with their extended hitches.

This type of parking creates obstacles for everyone, particularly people using wheelchairs or strollers who may not be able to navigate the protruding vehicles. The OP notes that only one in three tow hitches is used in a year, questioning why many drivers choose massive trucks for everyday transportation.

For most people who occasionally need hauling capacity, smaller options such as the Honda Ridgeline or Subaru Crosstrek could handle the job while fitting in standard parking spaces. These vehicles are practical and don't impose on shared spaces or strain household budgets with high fuel costs.

Switching to appropriately sized vehicles brings multiple benefits. Owners save money on gas, insurance, and maintenance, and their communities gain more accessible sidewalks and parking areas. The environment also benefits from reduced fuel consumption and manufacturing impacts.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The comment section lit up with reactions to the inconsiderate parking job.

"If you take up four spaces you should get three parking tickets," one user wrote.

Another added, "If a hitch is blocking the sidewalk, it's a free hitch."

🗣️ When you think about owning an EV, what concerns you most about public charging stations?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"I deliver for Amazon and we're TERRIFIED of our shins catching them hitches because we can't see while carrying 5-8 packages that weigh 50lbs!" someone else said.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



