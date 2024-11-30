Homeowner distraught after neighbor destroys property 'to make himself a parking spot': 'I can't prove it was him'

"You probably don't have the right to kill someone else's vegetation, but I can't prove it was him."

Having your own home and property is a milestone in anyone's life, but neighbors can sometimes be infuriating, as one homeowner shared in a viral Reddit post.

The homeowner posted an image of their neighbor's black truck on their land in the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit, where users vent their frustrations.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP said, "My neighbor sprayed herbicide on my back lot to make himself a parking spot."

According to the local sheriff, parking on "the outer 8 feet of someone else's lawn for a day or two without their permission" is legal in their county. And they can keep returning as long as they aren't continuously parked.

The OP added, "You probably don't have the right to kill someone else's vegetation, but I can't prove it was him."

While herbicide can be used as a weed killer, it can also cause damage to your lawn, which is why this homeowner is suffering the consequences.

Purely on a human level, it seems unbelievable for a neighbor to disrespect another person's property like this, but it gets worse. According to Realtor Magazine, a study by Trees.com shows that your property value decreases by 30% due to poor landscaping. That's reason enough to be mad. Not to mention the time and money it will take for the homeowner to get this patch of yard back to the way it initially looked.

According to a study on the National Library of Medicine website, herbicides can also harm the environment. They can get into the water through runoff, affecting wildlife and humans. Trace amounts of herbicide have been detected in drinking water in the U.S., Japan, Brazil, Vietnam, and China. They can cause long-term side effects.

The National Park Service stated that plants are essential to life. They help create oxygen and absorb polluting gases. They can also help with storm recovery by protecting soil from erosion. A selfish act can remove all of those benefits.

While some Redditors had unsavory ways to get back at their neighbors, quite a few had excellent ideas for the homeowner.

One user said, "Make it your new garden project; with bushes every couple of yards,"

Another suggested something their neighborhood did: "All the neighbors got together, and instead of putting up fences, they all put large rocks along the entire street."

