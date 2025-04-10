Mechanic baffled after making bizarre discovery in tire during routine maintenance: 'Look at the destruction'

On Reddit, another viewer had a lighthearted take.

Modern lung darts, commonly called vapes, are about as bad for your health as a Marlboro Red.

And it seems the electronically enhanced fixes are even more problematic when trashed, according to a Redditor posting on the subreddit r/justrolledintotheshop, a forum for disgruntled mechanics.

"Yes, that's a THC vape pen," the Redditor wrote, with a photo of a flattened tire. It has a strange object, identified as an e-cigarette, sticking out of it.

Vape pens send billowing fumes into the user's lungs, where the gases deliver nicotine, tetrahydrocannabinol (commonly called THC, from marijuana), harmful aerosols, and/or other substances that can be addictive, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency outlined all of the health risks associated with use, including heavy metal exposure.

And they can cause much worse damage than a punctured tire if not properly recycled.

The PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center reported: "Lining up the disposable vapes sold in a year would stretch for 7,000 miles — long enough to span the continental U.S. twice."

It's becoming more common than traditional cigarette butts, and with greater impact. That's because vapes contain plastic, electronics, and chemical waste, along with precious materials in the lithium-ion batteries that power them.

"Critical metals needed for electronics such as lithium are finite. Why are we throwing them out?" center experts rhetorically asked on a fact sheet. It stated that there's enough lithium in the disposable vapes sold each year to make 2,600 electric vehicle batteries.

The BBC reported in 2023 that vapes were found in the River Kennet — ironically in Marlborough, England — where they are a detriment to wildlife.

"I knew we never should've legalized that stuff; look at the destruction it's already caused!" another Redditor commented on the tire post.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency added that vapes shouldn't be thrown into household trash, either. They should be taken to a hazardous waste collection site. These are often set up periodically in communities, providing for proper disposal.

PennEnvironment encouraged the passage of federal and state laws that crack down on vape use and waste, including an outright ban. Anyone can contribute to the success of the measures by voicing opinions to local representatives.

The CDC also has resources for anyone who is trying to quit smoking or vaping. A new hobby like gardening can provide you with a summer distraction that saves money and produces healthy foods for your home menu, as one option.

On Reddit, another viewer had a lighthearted take on the THC vape-popped tire situation.

"Pressure in that tire a little high," the commenter wrote.

