Mechanic raises concern after spotting strange blue glow inside tire: 'Harmful and useless'

Sometimes, a problem has a way of illuminating itself.

That's the case for a mechanic who posted on the subreddit r/justrolledintotheshop, a repository of odd stories from garages.

One of the posts shows a vape pen or an e-cigarette sticking out of a flattened tire. The puncture diagnosis was an easy one.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Vape with led light still on is stuck into this tire and causing a leak," the Redditor wrote with the photo, showing the glowing blue inhaler driven into the rubber.

The devices are used in lieu of traditional cigarettes to send chemical-laden vapors lungward. Once there, they deliver nicotine, THC, or other substances. The vapors and chemicals can be addictive and harmful, according to government health experts.

The scenario is a duplicate of one reported by a mechanic on the same subreddit, both from several years ago. Sadly, the cause of the problem has only grown since then. The PennEnvironment Policy & Research Center reported that the U.S. alone throws out 4.5 disposable vapes per second.

When littered, they hurt the environment in multiple ways. They are a hazardous waste because they contain addictive nicotine. Vapes are also an e-waste because of the electronics and lithium-ion batteries they contain, according to Time.

Worse yet, a 2022 survey from the Truth Initiative found that just 8% of 15- to 24-year-olds recycled them when finished.

Since the e-cigarettes contain lithium batteries, the units hold valuable metals. Enough are included in the loads of vapes sold each year to make 2,600 electric vehicle batteries.

Part of the problem is that there's no "standard legal way" to recycle the pens, per PennEnvironment. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said the devices should never be thrown out with household trash or littered. Instead, vapers should take the used pens to a hazardous materials collection site, which are often offered in communities periodically.

An EPA fact sheet added that the sites prevent the pens from causing unintended fires, leaching toxins into the environment, and endangering first responders.

PennEnvironment also included some examples of legislation introduced to crack down on vape sales and use.

Its report concluded with a strong message: "Some things are too harmful and useless to be tolerated in our society. We shouldn't manufacture, use, or sell disposable vapes. Disposable vapes might be the worst product ever invented. Let's kick our addiction to disposability and use products designed to last."

It's a move that can be applied to a range of products, saving you cash, nixing trash, and providing you with better experiences.

It's also a good reminder about toxins that are in other everyday items. Cleaner cosmetics, sunscreen, and even fertilizer are available. Supporting planet-friendly brands can encourage more companies to offer safer alternatives, too.

Back in the garage, a couple of Redditors had a little fun with the strangely punctured tire photo.

"Wait till you pull the valve stem, it'll blow a smoke ring with a dragon flying through it," one viewer commented.

Another responded: "Gandalf the tired."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.