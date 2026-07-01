Burned out by YouTube ads, they went offline and found joy in gardening, free books, and painting

"It turns out it takes very little to make me happy."

A Reddit thread about advertising overload reflects a complaint many people on the r/Anticonsumption subreddit already recognize. Modern life can feel like one never-ending sales pitch that it's impossible to opt out of.

What happened?

The poster described how the nonstop mix of YouTube ads, sponsorships, and self-promotion had become too much. They explained that they went offline at the start of the year in response.

"Guys, I kid you not I felt I was going to go insane if I had to sit through any more ads," they wrote.

They then used that time to set up a garden, grow vegetables, paint, and read free books through Project Gutenberg and the Internet Archive. The time away not only helped their sanity, it aided their return.

"Now I'm back online and ads no longer bother me, I almost feel bad for the companies spending advertising money on me knowing I won't bite," they wrote. "It turns out it takes very little to make me happy."

The break was not about finding a product to relieve burnout. Instead, the poster said fulfillment came from simpler, lower-cost routines.

"It feels so freeing to know I don't need to stay in the consumption hamster wheel if I don't want to," they wrote.

Why does it matter?

The post comes at a time when many people feel stuck in an expensive cycle of ads, subscriptions, impulse purchases, and constant upgrades.

In many cases, the ads are obviously AI-generated, talking with a voice that doesn't quite sync with the lips of the person talking, or they are extended ads with a real celebrity following the same basic script. In some cases, the product might be good, but when advertising tactics begin to feel less genuine, disillusionment can soon follow.

And with that can also come the realization that you don't always need to buy newly made and advertised solutions to problems.

Growing some food can help cut grocery costs, free digital books can replace paid entertainment, and low-cost hobbies such as painting can offer a creative outlet without adding another monthly expense.

If every scroll is designed to create a new want, stepping back can make it easier to tell the difference between what is genuinely useful and what is simply persuasive marketing. That can mean less stress, fewer purchases that do not actually improve daily life, and a greater appreciation for what people already have.

Buying less can also reduce waste tied to packaging, shipping, and short-lived trend cycles. The most immediate benefit here is personal in gaining more peace, more free time, and more money left in the budget.

What are people saying?

"Not wanting anything is the actual best," one widely liked comment said.

That captured the tone of a discussion that was mostly supportive and reflective.

Several people shared their own versions of stepping away from consumer pressure. One commenter, for example, said they had left home-decorating groups built around "'this is out, this is in' every few months" and now love their "dated" home.

"We are constantly told that this is what is needed - when of course it is not," a user wrote. "You have found your way - enjoy it."

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