Homeowner captures stunning photos of unexpected yard visitors: 'Like living in a nature documentary'

"If you give them a habitat, they will find you."

One Redditor's recent post of their wildlife visitors to their rewilded suburban yard has turned some heads in the r/NoLawns community.

Their post features a stunning array of creatures drawn to their native plant oasis, complete with a self-dug pond supporting a thriving ecosystem.

The homeowner transformed their conventional suburban property into a wildlife haven featuring native plants and a 15-year-old clay-bottom pond. Their yard now hosts an impressive collection of visitors, including Canada geese with babies, bullfrogs, watersnakes, turtles, hummingbirds, blue herons, and various ducks.

"It's like living in a nature documentary, so nice!" commented one impressed Reddit user.

The homeowner explained that, despite living in a typical suburban neighborhood on just 1.15 acres, their property stands out from their neighbors' conventional lawns. Instead of focusing on manicured grass, they've created a diverse landscape of native perennials, shrubs, and trees that provide shelter and food sources for local wildlife.

Converting traditional lawns to native plant landscapes comes with several benefits.

Money savings come from native plants requiring significantly less water, reducing utility bills dramatically. Time savings result from minimal maintenance needs compared to grass that demands constant mowing. Resource conservation also happens by eliminating the need for chemical fertilizers and pesticides. Many homeowners also report enhanced enjoyment of their outdoor space through increased wildlife interactions.

What's more, native plants create crucial habitats for pollinators, which ultimately benefits humans by protecting our food supply.

Fellow Redditors expressed admiration and some admitted envy of the thriving ecosystem.

"Quite envious of your large pond and abundant wildlife. Congrats. Happy for you," wrote one commenter, while another added, "The best part of going no lawn, hands down. I work from home and get to see hummingbirds posting up on my ribes sanguineum and wild rabbits sheltering under the choisya ternata."

The homeowner encouraged others to take action, regardless of yard size: "If you give them a habitat they will find you ... You do what you can," they said in the comments.

Even partial lawn replacement with native plants or xeriscaping can deliver several benefits while creating your own personal backyard nature documentary to be enjoyed.

