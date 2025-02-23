  • Home Home

Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after video after ripping out grass lawn: 'It's my favorite investment'

"People tell me they detour on their dog walks to see it."

by Christine Dulion
Photo Credit: TikTok

Why would you want a boring lawn when you could have a blooming garden that's the envy of all your neighbors? TikToker Katherine (@pocketmole) shared their experience transforming their traditional grass lawn into a vibrant garden. "It's my favorite investment that we've made into our home," Katherine said in the post.

Although the traditional lawn looked nice, this transformation was a major improvement. Katherine still enjoys their gardening hobby by experimenting with different plants, but they also let a lot of the garden "run a little wild." 

Rewilding your yard — even just a section, as Katherine did — has major benefits. Native plants thrive with less water, saving homeowners money on utility bills. They also provide friendly environments for pollinators, including bees and butterflies. This is good for humans too, as pollinators are a crucial part of our food chain.

On the other hand, non-native plants typically need fertilizers and pesticides to grow in environments they aren't meant for, which not only requires more hands-on maintenance but also ultimately pollutes soil, water, and our food.

Katherine also shared that their home of North Texas has "harsh growing conditions." In challenging environments, eco-friendly techniques such as xeriscaping can reduce the time and money spent on landscaping. Xeriscaping can reduce water usage by up to 75%, meaning a much lower water bill without sacrificing a well-maintained yard.

Commenters were impressed with Katherine's front yard transformation. "I love it!! Better than any cookie cutter landscape job!" one commenter said. 

The garden has a lot of local fans too. "I was worried because I have [a homeowners association] and I thought neighbors might find the look offputting, but I get nothing but compliments! People tell me they detour on their dog walks to see it," Katherine shared.

Another person commented: "Your front yard looked really nice. But your front yard now is wonderful. I've seen it blooming." Katherine replied: "Thank you! I love walking to my mailbox and seeing birds and bees and butterflies and lizards now."

