Resident shares photos of upsetting discovery in local park: 'It's unacceptable'

A visit to a neighborhood park is supposed to be recharging. Parks are a place to walk, exercise, picnic, and let kids run freely. But for one resident in Baltimore, that expectation turned into frustration after they found the grounds littered with debris.

The moment quickly sparked discussion on Reddit after a resident shared photos showing colorful paper confetti scattered across the grass by a walking path.

The post, shared to the r/baltimore subreddit, was titled: "It doesn't matter what you are celebrating. It's unacceptable to litter in our parks." The caption was even more direct: "Whoever this was at Honeygo Park, y'all should be ashamed. Not cool."

While party favors such as balloons — which can travel far and become dangerous litter — and confetti may seem harmless, many versions are made with plastic or metallic coatings that don't easily break down. When left behind, those fragments can wash into storm drains, be ingested by wildlife, or remain embedded in the soil long after the celebration has ended. Even paper-based confetti can take months to decompose, especially when compacted into grass or carried into waterways.

Environmental awareness often begins with respect. Parks are shared spaces where people can interact with nature — and those interactions should foster care, not neglect. When trash is left behind, it doesn't just create an eyesore; it can disrupt the connection others have with these spaces and place the burden of cleanup on maintenance crews or volunteers.

Fortunately, there are fun alternatives to celebrate without leaving a trace, such as DIY confetti made from natural leaves, wildflower seed confetti, or blowing bubbles. Baltimore has also stepped in to curb party-related litter by prohibiting balloon releases.

Commenters were quick to share their thoughts.

"Confetti and glitter should be outlawed I'm so serious," one wrote.

Another agreed, saying: "They're nothing but microplastics!"

Another commenter shared alternatives people can use: "There's also biodegradable glitter these days that's made from seaweed or something, idk. If people are using that then fine, but they should ban using the plastic versions of these, especially outdoors."

