  • Outdoors Outdoors

Resident shares photos of upsetting discovery in local park: 'It's unacceptable'

"Should be outlawed."

by Christine Dulion
One resident in Baltimore got fed up with the litter in their local park and took to Reddit to vent about it.

Photo Credit: iStock

A visit to a neighborhood park is supposed to be recharging. Parks are a place to walk, exercise, picnic, and let kids run freely. But for one resident in Baltimore, that expectation turned into frustration after they found the grounds littered with debris.

The moment quickly sparked discussion on Reddit after a resident shared photos showing colorful paper confetti scattered across the grass by a walking path.

The post, shared to the r/baltimore subreddit, was titled: "It doesn't matter what you are celebrating. It's unacceptable to litter in our parks." The caption was even more direct: "Whoever this was at Honeygo Park, y'all should be ashamed. Not cool."

One resident in Baltimore got fed up with the litter in their local park and took to Reddit to vent about it.
Photo Credit: Reddit
One resident in Baltimore got fed up with the litter in their local park and took to Reddit to vent about it.
Photo Credit: Reddit

While party favors such as balloons — which can travel far and become dangerous litter — and confetti may seem harmless, many versions are made with plastic or metallic coatings that don't easily break down. When left behind, those fragments can wash into storm drains, be ingested by wildlife, or remain embedded in the soil long after the celebration has ended. Even paper-based confetti can take months to decompose, especially when compacted into grass or carried into waterways.

Environmental awareness often begins with respect. Parks are shared spaces where people can interact with nature — and those interactions should foster care, not neglect. When trash is left behind, it doesn't just create an eyesore; it can disrupt the connection others have with these spaces and place the burden of cleanup on maintenance crews or volunteers.

Fortunately, there are fun alternatives to celebrate without leaving a trace, such as DIY confetti made from natural leaves, wildflower seed confetti, or blowing bubbles. Baltimore has also stepped in to curb party-related litter by prohibiting balloon releases.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies

Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients.

Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated.

Learn more

Commenters were quick to share their thoughts.

"Confetti and glitter should be outlawed I'm so serious," one wrote.

Another agreed, saying: "They're nothing but microplastics!" 

Another commenter shared alternatives people can use: "There's also biodegradable glitter these days that's made from seaweed or something, idk. If people are using that then fine, but they should ban using the plastic versions of these, especially outdoors."

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider