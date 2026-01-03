Homeowner stunned to discover unique visitor playing in backyard: 'Amazing'

"So adorable and so ferocious."

An adorable little creature found a new place to play in someone's rewilded yard.

A user on the subreddit r/NativePlantGardening shared an exciting video they captured of an American Mink running through the snowy plants on their property.

(Click here to view the video if the embed does not appear.)

The subreddit is focused on growing and maintaining native plants in place of introduced or potentially invasive species.

For the original poster, the sight of a visiting mink was a positive indicator that the work they'd invested in their garden had paid off and attracted local wildlife.

Natural lawns benefit both the people who grow them and the flora and fauna that choose to call them home. Yards composed of clover or buffalo grass require far less water to maintain and, as a result, cost far less than monoculture lawns, in terms of both time and money.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Additionally, native plants are a sustainable and eco-friendly way to establish a vibrant, healthy green space at home without breaking the bank.

These increasingly popular methods for keeping a beautiful, healthy yard require minimal maintenance compared to conventional turf lawns or non-native plant species.

Natural lawns and native plant gardens aren't just a way to save money on landscaping and free up time on the weekend, either. Establishing native plants in your yard provides critical support for local pollinators, which is crucial to maintaining the global food supply.

As evidenced by the Reddit user's video, natural lawns also support local ecosystems, allowing native species like the American Mink to thrive in a safe environment. Conversely, monoculture lawns are notoriously expensive and difficult to maintain and keep green year-round.

Commenters on the Reddit post were bowled over by the sight of an elusive mink traversing the snowy bends, with one describing the clip as "amazing."

"So adorable and so ferocious," another replied.

"This lil guy just wants to hop around in the snow and live out their life," a third said.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.