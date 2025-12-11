Gardener shows off stunning photos of unconventional front yard: 'It's my pride and joy'

"The best advice I can give is to just start."

A Reddit user shared photos of their beautiful garden in celebration of pollinator season. The images show bountiful yellow, orange, and pink blooms surrounding the front porch of a charming white house in the mountainous region of Virginia.

Plentiful commenters admired the hard work and dedication the user put into creating such a vibrant space. One commenter was so impressed that they even asked the gardener where they got all their inspiration.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP replied, "The best advice I can give is to just start," noting the common misconception that gardeners need a natural green thumb. For those looking to begin, TCD's guide to rewilding your yard is a great resource, as even keeping parts of your lawn natural can help kickstart a thriving pollinator garden.

Other commenters appreciated the OP's thoughtfulness toward pollinators. Pollinators such as bees and butterflies are essential for a healthy ecosystem. They move pollen around between flowers, which enables plants to reproduce and continue blooming year after year.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, over 80% of flowering plants rely on pollinators to reproduce. Without them, not only would we see far fewer flowers, but many of the crops we depend on for food would also be at risk.

One way to support pollinators — and have a flourishing garden — is to read up on TCD's guide to upgrading to a natural lawn. A natural lawn grows plants and flowers that are native to your region and avoids plants that do not provide the necessary nectar that pollinators need.





Further benefits of adopting a native plant lawn include cost reduction and less maintenance. This is because the pollinators help by reseeding your plants naturally. Beyond that, pollinators cut out the need for harmful pesticides and fertilizers, require far less watering, and the lawns do not need to be mowed as frequently.

Beyond pollinators, there are other gardening and landscaping methods that have significant benefits and are still low-maintenance and eco-friendly. For example, alternatives to regular turfgrass are clover and buffalo grass, which grow well with minimal watering.

Additionally, xeriscaping is an excellent landscaping method for those who live in dry climates because the plants — such as succulents and cacti — need very little irrigation, saving costs on expensive water bills.

In the comment section of the Reddit post, a commenter wrote, "beautiful," and the OP responded with, "It's my pride and joy."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.