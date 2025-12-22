  • Outdoors Outdoors

Hikers share 'gross' view from top of Mount Everest: 'Leave this mountain alone'

"At this point, just get it over with and install an elevator."

by Michael Muir
A video on Reddit of the Mount Everest summit wasn't well-received because of the actions of other climbers.

Photo Credit: iStock

A video posted on Reddit showing the view from atop Mount Everest wasn't well-received due to other climbers' actions.  

The video, posted on r/Outdoors, panned around the summit. "Mount Everest summit with clear views is beautiful," the caption said. (Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

Mount Everest summit with clear views is beautiful
byu/Saerdna0 inOutdoors

While there's no doubt the world's highest peak offers a captivating view, it's rather spoiled by the mounds of trash and crowds of climbers taking selfies. Just out of sight are the discarded food and oxygen containers, abandoned tents, and human waste. Each hiker creates an average of 18 pounds of garbage, and much of that is left behind.

The video angered other Redditors. One said, "Trash leaving tourists, gross." Another said, "At this point, just get it over with and install an elevator. The place is too highly trafficked to be able to manage properly; just accept that it is a tourist destination."

Ascending Everest is certainly not easy, and the mountain has claimed over 340 souls who've made the attempt. Those unfortunate adventurers are left where they lie. The grim tally grows every year, but success rates have doubled in the 21st century, per Ultimate Kilimanjaro. Over 7,000 people have made it to the summit. 

The cost to make the attempt increased in 2025 to $15,000 during the peak season. It's hoped the additional revenue will aid attempts to clean up the mountain. Of course, there are other costs involved that make climbing Everest a very expensive pursuit. 

It's a reminder of how the wealthy pollute at a much greater rate than the rest of us. Something to bear in mind the next time a major brand touts its green credentials. While Everest is out of reach for most, showing proper respect for nature by leaving no trace is something we can all adhere to. When people exploit the natural world, it ruins the experience for others. 

Other Redditors expressed similar sentiments. "Lame, take care of it, or leave this mountain alone," one said

Another unimpressed commenter observed, "The lack of solitude was the first thing that occurred to me with this video too. That and the fact that you probably feel some pressure to get your pics and get out of the way so others can go up next."

