Mountain biker shares video of concerning discovery on local trail: 'That's infuriating'

A mountain bike ride turned into an upsetting reminder of how a few careless choices can put entire landscapes at risk. A Reddit user recently shared footage from a trailhead on Bureau of Land Management land, where they stumbled upon a still-smoking burn pile left behind by previous visitors.

The poster, frustrated and exhausted by what they found, wrote: "Went for a mountain bike ride today and encountered a still-smoldering burn pile full of nails and trash from the night before… People suck."

In the clip, the cyclists pour water from a jug over the remaining embers, and then they shovel dirt over the pile to ensure the ashes are fully extinguished. Mixed into the ashes are bits of burned trash and scattered nails (possibly because the culprits were burning wood pallets) — debris that could easily injure hikers, puncture bike tires, and harm wildlife.

It's also a wildfire risk; smoldering coals can reignite long after a fire appears "out," especially during dry seasons when a strong gust of wind can carry embers into nearby brush. The majority of wildfires start because of people — in fact, 85% of all wildfires are linked to human activity, according to federal data.

Recklessness like this can erode the connection many people feel with nature. It's disheartening to see others disrespect our natural world, and it can undermine the efforts of land stewards, local volunteers, and everyday visitors who enjoy public lands for recreation and refuge.





And as climate shifts fuel increasingly severe fire seasons across the West, small acts of carelessness carry major consequences. Respecting our planet's sensitive ecosystems begins with basic responsibility: fully extinguishing campfires before moving on, packing out all trash, and following leave-no-trace principles.

Responding to the Reddit post, viewers openly expressed their disappointment.

"And this is how so many areas end up closed to the public. Good on you," one commenter wrote.

Another added: "Why can't people preserve stuff so their children and grandchildren have the chance to enjoy them in the future?"

A third summed up the collective frustration: "That's infuriating. Not only is it dangerous for anyone driving or biking through there, but it's also just pure laziness. Some people treat public lands like their personal dump."

