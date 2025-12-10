  • Outdoors Outdoors

Mountain biker shares video of concerning discovery on local trail: 'That's infuriating'

Recklessness like this can erode the connection many people feel with nature.

by Christine Dulion
A Reddit user shared footage from a trailhead on Bureau of Land Management land, where they stumbled upon a smoldering burn pile.

Photo Credit: iStock

A mountain bike ride turned into an upsetting reminder of how a few careless choices can put entire landscapes at risk. A Reddit user recently shared footage from a trailhead on Bureau of Land Management land, where they stumbled upon a still-smoking burn pile left behind by previous visitors.

The poster, frustrated and exhausted by what they found, wrote: "Went for a mountain bike ride today and encountered a still-smoldering burn pile full of nails and trash from the night before… People suck."

How much of a low life do you have to be to do this on public lands.
byu/brunaldihno inmildlyinfuriating

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

In the clip, the cyclists pour water from a jug over the remaining embers, and then they shovel dirt over the pile to ensure the ashes are fully extinguished. Mixed into the ashes are bits of burned trash and scattered nails (possibly because the culprits were burning wood pallets) — debris that could easily injure hikers, puncture bike tires, and harm wildlife.

It's also a wildfire risk; smoldering coals can reignite long after a fire appears "out," especially during dry seasons when a strong gust of wind can carry embers into nearby brush. The majority of wildfires start because of people — in fact, 85% of all wildfires are linked to human activity, according to federal data.

Recklessness like this can erode the connection many people feel with nature. It's disheartening to see others disrespect our natural world, and it can undermine the efforts of land stewards, local volunteers, and everyday visitors who enjoy public lands for recreation and refuge. 


And as climate shifts fuel increasingly severe fire seasons across the West, small acts of carelessness carry major consequences. Respecting our planet's sensitive ecosystems begins with basic responsibility: fully extinguishing campfires before moving on, packing out all trash, and following leave-no-trace principles.

Responding to the Reddit post, viewers openly expressed their disappointment.

"And this is how so many areas end up closed to the public. Good on you," one commenter wrote.

Another added: "Why can't people preserve stuff so their children and grandchildren have the chance to enjoy them in the future?"

A third summed up the collective frustration: "That's infuriating. Not only is it dangerous for anyone driving or biking through there, but it's also just pure laziness. Some people treat public lands like their personal dump."

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x