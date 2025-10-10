Resident shares photos of upsetting trend spotted on city streets: 'This keeps happening, and it's infuriating'

"Needs to be taken more seriously."

Seeing litter and trash in your community is never a good experience, and encountering it consistently in the same spot by the same people is even worse.

A trending Reddit post on r/Edmonton shows one user's experience with a local avenue's grass and tree becoming a dump for a group of individuals, even after locals and officials have cleaned it.

Pictures in the post revealed what was dumped during one week from Monday to Tuesday. Items such as wood panels, a printer, used tires, full trash bags, fast food waste, and other boxes of junk were all surrounding the same tree and patch of grass.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

According to the poster, trash is often dropped by semi truck drivers who also dump their trucks' oil down the nearby drain, with other individuals consistently depositing garbage in the same spot.

This litter problem has persisted for years, according to the poster. "It's depressing and rage-inducing," they wrote. "This keeps happening, and it's infuriating."

Stories like this highlight how small acts of care can spark broader discussions about our relationship with nature. Climate awareness often begins with respect for the places where we live, which wildlife depends on just as we do in our own environment.

When people protect their local environments, such as by contacting their local representatives, they model the attention and responsibility that help communities recognize the value of nature. Unfortunately, the opposite is also true.

Those who pollute or exploit outdoor spaces not only endanger ecosystems but also diminish the connection others might build with nature. Seeing forests or parks treated as landfills can deter many from advocating for conservation.

Thankfully, awareness is growing, from community cleanup groups to new recycling technologies and local policies aimed at reducing plastic waste. By taking these steps together and discussing their importance, we can turn frustration into progress and protect the green spaces that ground us all.

Users and locals in the comments expressed their frustration.

"Illegal dumping is something that needs to be taken more seriously. It's costly and potentially dangerous due to the unknown items," one said. "We should bring in heavy, heavy fines for illegal dumpings."

"Any semi driver caught dumping [oil] illegally should forfeit their Class 1 license," another commenter suggested.

"This looks like very specific dumpings, not just random litter. Someone should set up a trail cam..," one user remarked.

