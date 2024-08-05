Hiker sparks upset with video of 'heartbreaking' discovery in local forest: 'A sad sight and an all-too-common reminder'

Carving initials or a name into a tree is not a new thing. In fact, part of the appeal for many people who do it is the hope that the mark they leave will last for generations as the tree grows.

However, slicing and gouging into a tree's bark might mean the tree won't last too much longer.

Bark is essentially armor for trees, protecting cells vital to growth from fungi, bacteria, and pests. If that armor is damaged or removed, the tree will be put in danger of ill health or even death.

For one hiker, it's become a pet peeve, and they took to TikTok to issue a simple instruction alongside footage of a heavily marked beech: "Stop carving into trees."

"A sad sight and an all-too-common reminder that many people view plants as things rather than organisms or beings," Wallace (@lakelocked_wildman) added, also noting that especially deep cuts can damage the phloem and xylem. The former is responsible for transporting sugars, proteins, and organic molecules through the tree, while the latter transports and stores water.

Hiking in the woods is a great way to reconnect with nature. Simply being around trees can boost happiness and improve general health. Stripping trees of vital bark is not the way to show your appreciation for this gift.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Indeed, the best way to show your respect is by practicing the mantra "leave no trace," which essentially means you leave the natural space you're exploring as if humans had never set foot in the area.

Sadly, tree carvings aren't the only act of disrespect in green spaces, with numerous videos circulating showing piles of trash left behind among undergrowth and at tree bases. This has encouraged more people to take empty trash bags with them on hikes to clear up waste, since it can affect the growth of future plant life, put existing organisms at risk, and put creatures in danger.

Commenters on TikTok were similarly frustrated by the damage to the beech.

"I hate seeing this type of stuff especially on the Quaking aspen trees in my area," one user said.

"Heartbreaking to see this," added another.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.