Hiker shares frustrating photos after uncovering growing trend among campsites: 'It's rude, disrespectful, and illegal'

"I work in a campground up here, and you wouldn't believe some of the things people leave on their campsites."

Camping and hiking are among the best ways to immerse yourself in nature and disconnect from daily life while reconnecting with the great outdoors.

Unfortunately, many people abuse their privilege of experiencing the pure beauty of nature by leaving trash behind and destroying vegetation by veering away from designated trails.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In a viral Reddit post, one nature enthusiast shared a disturbing photo of a trashed campsite filled with plastic bags, disposable cutlery, and miscellaneous trash. The photos were taken at a state campground in the eastern Adirondacks.

The original poster wrote, "Trash in the backcountry is a growing issue, but front country trash is in my opinion even worse. Why? Because you have a car or a means to remove it."

The original poster shared the photo to r/Adirondacks along with a photo of a "Stay on trail or stay home" sign.

The poster's second issue is hikers who go off-trail to avoid the typical mountain terrain of rock and mud.

"It's rude, disrespectful, and illegal to create spur trails so your Yeezees and flip-flops don't get muddy," the Redditor wrote.

Caring for the environment begins with individual interactions with nature as we explore and experience the world around us. "Leave no trace" principles involve packing out trash, staying on marked trails, and respecting wildlife.

If we all do our part to conserve outdoor recreation areas, more people can enjoy them and experience the benefits of nature while keeping trash away from vulnerable wildlife and waterways.

"I think they need more reminders in the parking lots and perhaps staff there on peak days to verbally convey this message," one Redditor wrote in the comments. "There are so many selfish, uninformed people now roaming our parks."

"I think part of the problem is these people haven't been taught, or have a lack of common sense or just don't care," another Redditor chimed in. "Hopefully, they learn and start to care."

