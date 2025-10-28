Resident raises concerns over widespread issue along US coast: 'It's always blown my mind'

A Reddit user in California ignited a lively conversation when they shared an image of an invasive coastal plant that some users had no idea was so problematic.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo, posted to r/MontereyBay, shows the Carpobrotus edulis, or ice plant. Explaining that "I want to do anything I can to protect the ecosystem in which we live," the original poster sought information about any local volunteer groups involved in removing them.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the ice plant was introduced from South Africa in the early 20th century.

Because of the similar climates, it was hoped the ice plant would prove equally effective against erosion in the United States. Unfortunately, the move proved counterproductive, as the ice plant crowds out native flora, many of which are rare and endangered.

Like other invasive species with no natural constraints, the ice plants spread rapidly and are nigh on impossible to eradicate.

However, the plants don't have deep roots, so they can, as the original poster asked, be removed manually by local volunteer groups.

As overwhelming as the problem can seem, working together to rehabilitate one small parcel of land at a time can amount to significant results.

In addition to helping out the community, efforts to contain invasive plants start at home. For example, opting for a natural lawn and a yard full of native plants will have all the aesthetic qualities of imported plants with none of the environmental downsides.

The responses expressed surprise at learning that this plant causes so many problems.

"It's always blown my mind that these are invasive," said one reply. "Having lived in CA my whole life, they are just completely synonymous with the beach for me."

Another agreed, "I never knew either. What a bummer."

Other responses gave some useful information on groups to check out. One recommended the state's parks foundation's monthly events.

"I've volunteered with them on a Saturday helping remove invasive wild mustard," they said. "Every month is something different, but I know they do ice plant removal also."

Another poster reflected on the rewarding but challenging experience.

"Done this a few times," they shared. "Satisfying, but, man, my back the next day."

