Onlooker shares photo after discovering tourists' troubling act at historical landmark: 'It's so disheartening to see'

Iceland is one of the most beautiful places on Earth. It's unfortunate that a growing number of tourists seem to think they can improve upon it with some unwanted tweaks.

A Redditor on the "r/VisitingIceland" subreddit showed a frustrating example of tourists stacking rocks on a centuries-old landmark.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The knowledgeable original poster identified the structure as an animal house or "tóft" located near Djúpalónssandur. A proper view of it was obscured by a recently made cairn, or stack of rocks. From their perspective, this meddling by tourists was "ruining its historical features and beauty."

The OP noted that this was not just poor taste but also illegal in Iceland under the Cultural Heritage Act No. 80/2012. They also linked to why newly built cairns are damaging, including some Iceland-specific concerns, such as preserving the delicate moss covering the ground.

Cairns are, sadly, a common sight around the globe and more than just a bad look for numerous reasons. Very old cairns have evolved into navigational tools for hikers, and creating your own can lead fellow visitors to get lost.

As with the Iceland ground floor, building cairns can disrupt the natural environment and endanger animals. An eastern hellbender, the largest salamander in North America, fell victim to this sort of rock stacking at Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Like most things in nature, we truly don't know what is happening below and when we're not observing exactly at that moment. That's why the OP is correct to cite the Leave No Trace principle as the best behavioral guide for tourists.

For tourists in Iceland, obeying the law and marked signs is the best way to preserve one of the world's most pristine natural environments. Whether that means refraining from adding to natural landmarks or climbing up on them, it's better for everyone to adhere to local guidelines.

Commenters empathized with the OP and noted that this problem extends far beyond Iceland.

"It's so disheartening to see," one observed. "Tourists do it all the time in Hawaii and it messes with the native environment."

Posters who'd been to Scotland and the Appalachian Mountains seconded that experience.

"You guys DESPERATELY need undercover officers who fine tourists for being disrespectful," a user suggested.

"Yup, leave it as you found it," a Redditor concluded.

