Scientist reveals the hidden damage caused by seemingly harmless nature activity: 'I never thought of this'

Escaping to the outdoors can be a great way to reconnect with our senses, bond with our communities, and appreciate the beauty of surrounding wildlife. We might even engage in playing with the natural elements as a way to get in touch with nature itself.

But there are times when this may cause more harm than good. A microbiologist shared on TikTok why they always destroy one type of human-made structure when they find it in the wilderness.

A rock cairn, or rock pile, is described by the National Park Service as "often used to mark hiking routes in parks." But the video from Morticia (@bloodflower) shows the scientist knocking over these piles along with text that shares about how these formations can negatively affect animals and the environment.

These harmful impacts can include habitat disruption, erosion reinforcement, and even water flow diversion.

The video ends with the creator noting that park rangers sometimes remove cairns and post signs that prohibit hikers from creating them. The NPS also tells park visitors not to disturb pre-existing cairns themselves — but it additionally asks visitors not to create unauthorized cairns.

"Respect wildlife AND their homes. they live there. you dont," wrote Morticia in the caption of the video.

When it comes to managing national parks, there are a few key areas that officials focus on to ensure these beautiful spaces are preserved for future generations. One major concern is the impact of visitors on the environment.

In places such as Scotland's Glen Coe, there have been concerns raised about visitors leaving litter, moving rocks, and cutting trees for campfires, causing significant damage to local ecosystems. Park management often takes steps to educate visitors about their responsibilities, encouraging them to respect nature and preserve these areas.

A warming planet is another key area of concern for park management, especially where wildlife are concerned. Many parks are experiencing significant changes due to rising temperatures, which have contributed to melting glaciers, increased wildfires, and the unfortunate loss of iconic natural features.

National park staff have implemented innovative solutions, such as replenishing eroding dunes with truckloads of sand or installing electric vehicle charging stations to lower harmful air pollution from transportation. Efforts such as these are part of a broader push to maintain harmony with the wilderness and all its inhabitants, ensuring that visitors can continue to enjoy the world's natural wonders for years to come.

"I never thought of this, thank you for explaining," commented one viewer on the video. "Rangers make them to mark the path but they actually know what they're doing," wrote another.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.