Outraged traveler calls out tourists for ignoring rules at iconic natural site: 'I have less and less sympathy for these types of people'

"Treat the country you visit how you'd want a guest to treat your home."

Iceland is renowned for its natural wonders, drawing visitors from all over the world. But if every tourist tramples on those natural wonders like the one featured below, it's only a matter of time before long-lasting damage occurs.

One Redditor shared the frustrating image of a rule-breaking tourist on what other commenters noted was the outskirts of Iceland's Reynisfjara Beach.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster explained in the r/VisitingIceland subreddit that the tourist had ignored both a fence and a sign forbidding trespassing in the natural area.

A commenter summed up the correct way to assess the dilemma for overeager tourists who feel the desire to break rules for photos: "When you're traveling and you're wondering 'should I do this?' ask yourself 'if 1,000 people came behind me and did the exact same thing, would it have a negative impact?' if the answer is yes, don't do it."

The temptation seems to be extra high in Iceland, as there are many more examples of tourists skirting the rules.

They include climbing basalt columns, which poses a safety risk while interfering with others' enjoyment of the landmark. Geysers are another common area where tourists are spotted ignoring signs and paths to approach the dangerous natural features. Beaches such as Reynisfjara pose more temptations for tourists who want to wander illegally, which can end poorly when unexpectedly large waves occur.

Abiding by the designated paths and signs is part of vacationing responsibly. Leaving no trace is another important principle, as litter is a problem in Iceland and many other beautiful natural areas, including Mount Everest. These actions can help preserve Iceland's natural beauty for years to come while keeping visitors safe.

Redditors shared numerous similar examples of tourists ignoring barriers and rules while condemning their actions.

"This is why Japan is starting to ban tourists in certain places, and to place walls in some very touristy places," one commenter wrote. "How hard is it for people to respect signs?"

Another joked, "All that for the dorkiest pose of all time."

"I have less and less sympathy for these types of people the more frequent these posts become," a Redditor shared. "Treat the country you visit how you'd want a guest to treat your home and leave no trace."

