Hiker stumbles upon upsetting scene deep in Icelandic countryside: 'There's zero excuse for it'

Camping is a perfect way to connect with nature and experience the great outdoors in an affordable and sustainable way.

However, illegal camping does a lot more harm than good if you set up in an unauthorized area and damage the local ecosystem.

One hiker came across a saddening scene of trash left behind at a trailhead where camping was not allowed in Iceland.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"These people illegally camped in a van at a hiking trailhead here in Iceland, then left this," they wrote.

Camping in undesignated areas is a significant cause of flora and fauna damage and puts wildlife at risk from plastic pollution. Illegal camping puts an unnecessary strain on the environment and park resources, as rangers must waste their time cleaning up after other people's messes.

Unfortunately, these scenes have become far too common, with campers leaving behind their trash and expecting it to magically disappear or someone else to deal with it.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

On the other hand, responsible camping and hiking involve leaving no trace, packing out trash, and following park rules to protect vulnerable habitats. It may also help to pick up pieces of trash you stumble upon in natural areas to make them more enjoyable for everyone.

Many r/mildlyinfuriating followers agreed that the trash left at the illegal campsite was appalling and were frustrated that people mistreat nature for their own convenience.

"Why do we not take littering more seriously as a society?" one Reddit user asked. "There's zero excuse for it in general, let alone near anywhere you're meant to put your trash."

"When I go to my favorite spots, I do often find trash or worse left behind," another commented. "It always leaves me feeling disappointed."

Someone else wrote, "Seeing this makes me really pissed."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.