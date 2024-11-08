Hiker shares photo after witnessing 'entitled' behavior on delicate land: 'So disrespectful to nature'

"Please treat the country with respect and stay on the allowed paths."

When we explore abroad, we encounter various norms and expectations. As travelers are advised of best practices, it is best to listen. However, when this doesn't happen, safety, environmental quality, and wildlife habitats are at risk.

One frustrated hiker sparked debate on Reddit with accounts of "entitled" behavior displayed on the natural landscape in Iceland.

Found on the subreddit r/VisitingIceland, a group of visitors is seen taking photos both alongside and outside the designated path, near extremely cold ponds amid a long mountainous backdrop.

"Areas around Kirkjufell are already ruined with people's tracks. Please treat the country with respect and stay on the allowed paths," captioned the original poster's post.

Staying on the path is an important part of enjoying and protecting our natural spaces. It's always critical to acknowledge the guidelines in place, as they protect sensitive ecosystems that can take much time to recover if damaged.

For example, Mount Rainier National Park contains subalpine meadows that are particularly sensitive to the damage visitors may inflict as they venture off from trails. When visitors walk on anything outside of what is designated to them, they risk damaging the resources that plants and animals rely on for their survival.

According to ClimateChangePost, Iceland's natural terrestrial ecosystems are categorized into four main groups: wetlands, woodlands, grasslands, and barren or sparsely vegetated areas. With global temperatures rising and virtually all of Iceland's glaciers receding, it's predicted that they may disappear altogether in the next 100 years.

Iceland's volcanic activity is a significant aspect of its natural environment. Recently, a massive crack was discovered in the ground in Grindavik, raising concerns about potential volcanic eruptions.

While volcanic eruptions can release gasses into the atmosphere, human activities are still reported to produce more harmful air pollution than volcanic eruptions, as well as disrupt biodiversity when visitors explore unmarked areas.

Iceland has become a center of interest in the dynamic interaction between the natural environment and human life.

By being informed of how to vacation responsibly, such as sticking to designated visitor paths, both in Iceland and beyond, you're not only preserving the beauty of the environment for yourself but for others as well.

"So disrespectful to nature and the people who call Iceland home," wrote one disappointed Redditor.

"People never seem to respect anything that belongs to someone else," commented another user.

