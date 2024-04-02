Tenant stunned after landlord 'randomly' visits garden, destroys wildflowers: 'Is this normal?'

Most people like to have advance notice before anyone comes over, so when a tenant's landlord showed up in their backyard unannounced and destroyed their wildflowers, they were unsurprisingly upset.

The renter vented about their confusing and frustrating dilemma in the r/HousingUK subreddit and shared 13 photos of the crushed flowers.

In their post, they explained their landlord "randomly appears" in their garden without warning whenever it's convenient for him. They also shared grievances about a gardener hired by the landlord who left trimmings from a hedge in a huge pile in the backyard.

While the landlord gave notice before coming over to burn the branches, they failed to notify the OP the next time they came around.

"This isn't the first time this has happened either, it is very much their style. Their gardener behaves the same way, turning up as he pleases with no warning and letting himself in the back gate," they said in the post. "No idea when he's coming, how many times he's coming, if he'll be back... nothing. I feel kinda violated."

Sadly, the troubles didn't end there. They shared photos of the ruined flowers, which appeared to be either mowed or weed-whacked.

"Is this normal? They trampled all over my flower beds. No word of warning, no picking flowers for me to put into a vase ... just trampled all over them killing them all," they said.

Not only did the landlord violate the tenant's privacy with their unexpected visits, but they also disrespected the garden they worked hard to grow.

Stories like this are becoming all too common as renters and homeowners attempt to make eco-friendly and money-saving home upgrades. For example, homeowners associations and landlords nationwide have banned vegetable gardens, composting bins, solar panels, and even clotheslines.

However, if you're unsure how to deal with an HOA or landlord trying to block green home improvements, our guide can help you negotiate with them and possibly change established rules.

"It sounds like a miscommunication to me. Just talk to them and ask that they notify you before they come round. Legally they should give you 24hrs notice if they wish to gain access [to] your property," one person commented.

"Absolute scummer. Your wild flowers were stunning!" another said.

"I actually started to appreciate nature and spent my time learning the names of all of the trees in the garden, it was great," the OP lamented.

