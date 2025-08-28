Gardener sparks backlash after sharing video of swarm around problematic plant: 'I call this Mountain Dew bush'

"This is like putting in a McDonald's to keep the kids healthy and thin."

A proud gardener was in for a rude awakening after sharing a video of active pollinators in their yard to r/gardening.

"Every day we had a chance to see so many pollinators and micro-pollinators! Definitely adding more to the farm next year," wrote the original poster.

What they didn't realize is the butterfly bush they were referring to is an invasive plant in North America. Worse still, despite attracting plenty of adult pollinators, it doesn't deliver any nutrition to young caterpillars. Because butterfly bushes rapidly outcompete native flowers, there will be few nearby alternatives for pollinators to feed on.

Worse still, butterfly bush can attract pollinators away from native plants, so those native plants don't reproduce. In time, a lack of food for larvae means there will not be any young in this area to replace the old butterflies.

Invasive species are typically introduced to new areas by human transportation. Without the checks and balances a species evolved with, it can rapidly spread in a new home. If successful enough, an invasive species can create a monopoly on vital resources like food, water, and space.

This drives down biodiversity and key ecosystem services that people depend on. One study suggested we lose hundreds of billions of dollars annually due to invasive species.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

To combat this, it's best to keep a wild yard full of native species. Since these plants are well adapted to the local climate, they're low-maintenance and require little watering. Wildlife, including pollinators, thrive in native gardens.

Reddit commenters were quick to correct the original poster about their gardening decision and were especially harsh about the nutritional value of butterfly bush.

"I call this Mountain Dew bush because that's basically what you're giving those beautiful butterflies," said one community member.

"This is like putting in a McDonald's to keep the kids healthy and thin," said the top-voted reply.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.