Passerby shares photo of bizarre discovery on public street: 'Don't know why these haven't been banned yet'

A photo of a broken circuit board sparked a debate on Reddit, but the issue highlighted a deeper problem that affects everyone.

Upon closer examination, the image shared on r/hardwaregore appeared to be a printed circuit board and a lithium-ion battery that were likely part of a small electronic device.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Some Redditors suggested that the scrap came from a disposable vape, while others insisted that it was part of a Bluetooth earbud.



Discarded devices litter sidewalks and streets, with sharp parts that can puncture tires and batteries that can overheat and start fires. They also pose an injury risk to kids or pets. That's not to mention that vaping carries serious health risks.

The unsightly junk is just one part of a much larger waste problem. The Global E-waste Monitor reported that in 2022 alone, 62 million tons of electronic parts were discarded worldwide, yet only 22.3% was properly recycled.

E-waste can produce toxic chemicals, such as dioxins, lead, and mercury, which is why the World Health Organization flagged the improper disposal of electronic waste as a threat to public health and safety.

If the Reddit post does show a disposable vape, the issue becomes even clearer. These single-use devices, made from plastic and lithium batteries, are purchased by the tens of thousands daily and reach up to 12.3 million units sold annually, according to the Tobacco Monitoring report.

FROM OUR PARTNER Protect your immune system and boost your hydration with this tasty electrolyte blend Nuun hydration tablets help you create healthy, active habits with clean ingredients tailored to your lifestyle. Nuun Sport easily mixes with water for a hydrating beverage to power you through your next workout, while a daily dose of Nuun Immunity is a quick addition to any self-care routine. These tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and you can even pick zero-sugar flavors. Keep a Nuun tube in your car, purse, carry-on luggage, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

That adds up to nearly half a million disposable vapes tossed daily, per the PIRG Education Fund.

Others have voiced frustration with these devices — from a discarded vape pen found near a construction site to single-use devices washing up on a beach.

On the bright side, some companies and policymakers are pushing back with proposed bans and tough restrictions on vape use.

Some companies are also stepping in with recycling programs that make it easier to safely collect old electronics, keeping hazardous parts out of neighborhoods and landfills.

No matter what the mystery scrap was, it adds to a growing crisis that communities will need to tackle together. Individuals can support existing solutions by exploring climate issues and taking local action, helping rally progress toward cleaner, safer streets.

Even as companies and policymakers take action, some voices online highlight ongoing frustration.

One Redditor wrote: "It's a disposable vape, don't know why these haven't been banned yet. … They all end up in landfill."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.