Passerby shares video after spotting mysterious object on side of road: 'Looks very suspicious'

"What is this flashing I see?"

If you see litter on the side of the road, you may be inclined to pick it up. But it's always good to act with caution if what you see looks suspicious.

A Reddit user shared a video in r/whatisit of something that, well, they weren't sure of what it was.

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

The video shows some kind of smashed electronic device with a blue flashing light.

"What is this flashing I see at the side of the street?" the original poster asks in the video. "Looks very suspicious."

A few commenters had different thoughts about what the device could be.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"This is a broken/disassembled disposable vape," one commenter said. "The blue blinking means it's low on battery and will not heat the coil."

Another Reddit user chimed in, "This isn't a vape. Vaped for years and have disassembled plenty. That's definitely a toggle switch attached to a circular toggle plate washer."

A third person, who wasn't sure if the previous commenter was being sarcastic, replied, "Dude that's one of those cheap a** vapes from China I always used to break them and it legit has cotton."

While the object's identity hasn't been confirmed, there's no denying that e-waste has a serious impact on our health and environment. Disposable vapes can cause a lot of problems.

As the first commenter also said, "be careful. Batteries in disposable vapes are most commonly Lithium-Ion. When damaged they become extremely dangerous and can just burst into flames."

The U.S. Fire Administration stated that lithium-ion batteries can release flammable gases when they're damaged or exposed to high temperatures. If vapes and other devices aren't disposed of properly, they could be a huge fire hazard.

Most people think of the short-term health effects of vapes. They can increase a person's risk of cancer, among other health issues. Packaging and advertising sometimes target children, which can greatly increase their risk of addiction and cancer.

Vapes and their manufacturing process can create air pollution before, during, and after their use as well.

This air pollution contributes to the warming of our planet. This means more heatwaves that can harm people and the animals, plants, and land around us.

By handling electronic devices with care, we can minimize e-waste and create a healthier, safer world for everyone.

If you're an adult who chooses to vape, finding reusable options and disposing of your vape properly can minimize your environmental impact. If you're looking to quit smoking or vaping, the American Lung Association has some helpful resources.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.