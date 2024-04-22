  • Outdoors Outdoors

Resident shares photos of concerning scene spotted by local creek: 'That's the most depressing thing'

"If this is just what collects in the creeks, I can only imagine what landfills look like."

by Jennifer Kodros
"If this is just what collects in the creeks, I can only imagine what landfills look like."

Photo Credit: iStock

It's amazing what you can find in nature. Unfortunately, it isn't always natural.

One Redditor went to the r/Anticonsumption community to share what they found in their local creek.

"If this is just what collects in the creeks, I can only imagine what landfills look like."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"If this is just what collects in the creeks, I can only imagine what landfills look like."
Photo Credit: Reddit

Several photos taken on their walk displayed pileups of trash at points along the creek. The amount of plastic waste was alarming.

"If this is just what collects in the creeks, I can only imagine what landfills look like," the OP wrote in the caption.

According to Statista, over 2 billion tons of waste is created globally each year.   

However, in the world's richest countries, the material footprint per capita is 10 times higher than that of low-income countries, according to the United Nations. As a result, wealthier countries are disproportionately responsible for the planet's rising temperatures

Watch now: Alex Honnold test drives his new Rivian

Single-use plastics are a huge environmental problem — more than 330 million tons of plastic is produced yearly, with the vast majority of it ending up in landfills or finding its way into our oceans.

WWF reports that plastic can take hundreds of years to break down, shedding microplastics that end up everywhere — and threatening oceans and our health

Overconsumption causes warmer temperatures because of the amount of energy needed to create and transport products as well as the exhaustion of our natural resources.

According to a 2021 report by The Guardian, "The U.S. population is 60% larger than it was in 1970, but consumer spending is up 400%." Heal the Planet reported that Americans consume more than their weight in products each day.

You can reduce your personal consumption by thrifting, repairing what you already have, avoiding single-use plastics, and supporting eco-friendly brands that reuse and regenerate materials and products.

The post was met with disappointment and encouragement. 

One Redditor wrote, "Honestly, that's the most depressing thing."

"That's pretty sad," another commented. "You should gather a clean up crew."

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"It's possible to restore even very damaged reefs back to healthy, functional systems within relatively short periods of time."
Outdoors

New study surfaces hope for coral reef recovery efforts: 'This is a really encouraging discovery'

"We worked with an architect and we were very deliberate about how we wanted to have a simple but attractive home."
Home

Here are 5 innovative design ideas that can protect homes during the most extreme weather disasters

Solar Panels
Business

This startup helps you save money on your utility bills by switching to solar power — no rooftop panels necessary

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here's a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: 'I can tell you firsthand — it works'

Bill McKibben Inflation households savings account
Home

This new law is like a free '$8,000 bank account' for remodeling your home — here's how to take advantage of it

Cool Divider
x