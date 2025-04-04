Beachgoer reveals shocking aftermath of bonfire at beloved public beach: 'Just know everyone ... hates you'

"All of this trash was scattered around a bonfire."

Who wants to lie down on the smooth sand of a Californian beach? Probably many people. Now, who wants to lie down on the smooth sand of a Californian beach among dirty bottles and cans? No one.

"If you leave your trash all over the beach, just know everyone f****** hates you," is how one Reddit user decided to start their post on the matter, setting quite an angry tone for the rest of their publication — and for good reason.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Clam Beach. All of this trash was scattered around a bonfire that I collected and put into this box so I can take it when I leave," the Redditor wrote. "Some people don't give a s*** about littering right next to the ocean or anywhere."

The pictures that the original poster shared are certainly not what beachgoers from Humboldt County, California, have in mind when thinking about a relaxing afternoon near the ocean. And yet, littering remains widespread. According to Keep America Beautiful's latest study on the subject, over 50 billion pieces of litter lie on U.S. roadways and waterways, representing 152 pieces per resident.

Luckily, a growing number of groups and individuals are taking action to keep waterways, beaches and forests free of cigarette butts, disposable vapes, alcohol bottles, old clothes, and many other finds that can easily ruin one's stroll or hike.

And the members of the subreddit r/Humboldt are just as infuriated as they are grateful for trash-pickers like this Redditor.

"I cannot properly express the love I feel for the hate in this post. Well done!" one commented.

"My partner's dad goes out almost every day to Samoa Beach and the surrounding area picking up trash. He removes an insane amount of trash, bags and bags," another wrote. "He's removed more than one toilet and half of a piano."

"The only good thing about this is that they left some cash, their precious weed vapes and some important looking keys," the OP concluded. "Be better. Also learn how to put a fire out properly."

"If only they left you a beer along with the cash for your efforts," another Reddit user added.

