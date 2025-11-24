Wildlife hospital issues urgent warning after perplexing surge in patients: 'Exceptionally unusual'

"Would not typically be found this far."

Aggressive winds are blowing seabirds miles from their homes, according to the BBC.

What's happening?

Several seabirds have been rescued tens of miles from the shore after harsh winds forced them into landlocked counties in England.

Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital rescued one of these seabirds, "a red-throated diver found grounded in Wendover, about 70 miles from the sea," the outlet explained.

Red-throated divers are aquatic birds that nest on lakes, feed on fish, and migrate to the coast in winter.

Proximity to water is essential to their way of life, and the landlocked loons are "often exhausted and in need of immediate care," said wildlife nurse Sharon Jacobs.

Why is this concerning?

The appearance of these seabirds so far from their natural habitat is yet another unfortunate consequence of the way our rapidly warming planet is disrupting animal habitats.

Altered migration routes, delayed or premature hibernation periods, and disruptions to food chains are becoming increasingly common as animals struggle to acclimate to rising average temperatures and extreme weather, such as flash floods, wildfires, and storms.

"To have four seabirds brought in within just a few weeks is exceptionally unusual, especially for such a landlocked county," Jacobs told the BBC.

"These birds would not typically be found this far inland, which suggests that unusual weather patterns, food shortages, or disorientation at sea may be driving them off course."

What's being done to protect seabirds?

Restoring and protecting natural habitats, especially coastal and marine environments, is the best way to protect seabirds like red-throated divers.

Additionally, slowing the global rise in temperatures by switching to sustainable energy, reducing consumption, and preserving habitats could give wildlife the time it needs to adapt.

Until then, planting kelp forests, analyzing coastal erosion rates, and passing coastal protection acts are all ways people around the globe are working to conserve our coasts.

