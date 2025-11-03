Scientists deploy cutting-edge tech to combat looming threat to US coastline: 'Fundamental to motivating action'

It's also about experimenting with solutions.

When raising awareness of an important issue, a striking visual always helps to back up a call to action.

Scientists are harnessing the processing power of the world's foremost GPU manufacturer to create compelling simulations of a looming crisis.

What's happening?

Researchers from UC Santa Cruz have teamed up with NVIDIA to help officials better understand the risks of coastal erosion and learn how to mitigate damage.

Professor Michael Beck of the UC Santa Cruz Center for Coastal Climate Resilience explained, "We view visualizations as fundamental to motivating action."

Preparing for the worst is difficult and expensive, but a powerful demonstration of the consequences of coastal flooding can overcome those misgivings.

The team uses cutting-edge simulation software that feeds results into the rendering engine, Unreal 5, which produces high-quality videos of different scenarios playing out. It's not just about raising awareness of the risks; it's also about experimenting with solutions.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Why is this project important?

Coastal erosion is a worldwide concern. As the atmosphere warms because of human-caused pollution, sea ice melts and ocean water expands, leading to sea-level rise that eats away at islands and coastlines.

According to NOAA, about 40% of the U.S. population lives in coastal communities, and these areas are at significant risk.

Rising global temperatures also exacerbate extreme weather events, such as hurricanes and deadly storms, which increase the risk of flooding.

As commendable as NVIDIA's involvement in the project is, the company certainly has its own environmental issues.

It is one of the biggest driving forces behind the surge of AI data centers. While the technology offers numerous benefits, it also requires substantial energy and water to operate.

High energy needs put pressure on an already strained grid, which can prompt energy providers to burn more dirty fuels to meet demand. Excessive water use can also deplete vital resources, reducing drinking water and limiting irrigation for agriculture. Subsequently, these issues harm local communities.

What can be done about coastal erosion?

The primary aim of the project is to raise awareness and to compel global leaders to act decisively to protect diminishing coastlines.

Natural solutions are being tested to mitigate flooding risks, but in terms of prevention, the best option is to reduce the production of planet-warming gases that drive higher global temperatures and rising sea levels.

While the scale of the problem might seem large, changes at home can make a difference. Installing solar panels can reduce reliance on grid-provided energy, which is still heavily reliant on burning dirty fuels.

For homeowners, this technology can also bring energy bills down to or near $0, while also making properties more energy resilient in the face of extreme weather.

To get started, EnergySage can help. The company offers free solar panel quotes and can connect customers with local installers, helping them save up to $10,000 on installation.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.