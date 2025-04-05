Firefighters overcome freezing temperatures to save hawk stuck in local lake: 'Y'all rescue regardless of species'

Three firefighters and an animal control officer helped with the wildlife rescue.

A group of Illinois firefighters jumped into action when they received a call about a rescue — but it had nothing to do with a fire.

According to The Weather Channel, the Murphysboro Fire Department said a red-tailed hawk was caught in a fishing line and suspended just above the lake's surface. Three firefighters and an animal control officer helped with the wildlife rescue.

One of the firefighters ventured out into the lake in cold water rescue equipment. The first responder put the hawk in a rescue cage and freed it from a tree limb before heading back to shore.

The rescuers were able to remove the fishing line from the hawk's feet and wing. However, the bird sustained a wing injury and was taken to an animal rehabilitation facility for care.

"Safe and solid work by all involved resulted in a successful rescue and positive outcome," the Murphysboro Fire Department said on Facebook.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, wildlife entanglement in marine debris affects hundreds of marine mammals, birds, and other species. A study found that fishing gear is the greatest entanglement threat to wildlife. Like the red-tailed hawk in Murphysboro, animals can become injured or even die when trapped by debris.

First responders often go above and beyond for wildlife. In Florida, firefighters recently rescued a heron stuck in a tree in New Smyrna Beach. Meanwhile in Texas, firefighters saved a crested caracara that was also trapped in a tree. Both birds were entangled in debris.

In an effort to protect wildlife, the NOAA Fisheries Office of Protected Resources coordinates marine mammal response efforts across the nation. As for boaters and anglers, it is recommended to remove all fishing gear and trash to prevent any potential entanglements.

The Murphysboro Fire Department Facebook post regarding the hawk rescue received dozens of comments praising the firefighters for their quick response. One commenter wrote, "Very strong work crew! Y'all rescue regardless of species. Very well done."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.