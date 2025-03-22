Firefighters make extraordinary save after responding to unusual tree rescue: 'Incredible efforts'

"If all goes well, it should be released back into its home territory within the week."

The trope of firefighters saving cats from trees is about as old as fire departments themselves. One story from the Alvin Volunteer Fire Department in Alvin, Texas, however, offers something of a fresh take on the old cliche.

On Super Bowl Sunday, the Alvin Volunteer Fire Department received a report about a large bird stuck high up in a tree. They found what appeared to be a bald eagle with its leg knotted up in a length of string.

In what was likely a first for all involved, the volunteer firefighters made their way up the tree and freed the bird. They then reached out to Gulf Coast Wildlife Rescue, who came and retrieved the creature, which was identified as a crested caracara.

Gulf Coast Wildlife Rescue posted about the caracara's rescue on their Facebook page:

"We responded to a call about an immature crested caracara in serious trouble," the post said. "Thanks to the quick action of the finder, Shauna, and the incredible efforts of the Alvin Volunteer Fire Department, the bird was safely rescued after a coordinated effort with the Game Warden."

The post detailed the caracara's status following the rescue and shared some images of the beautiful bird.

"Despite some abrasions on its legs and feet and a noticeable limp, the caracara is in good condition and has an excellent prognosis," it said. "If all goes well, it should be released back into its home territory within the week!"

This is a story full of heroes. First, there are those who called to report the ensnared caracara. Then, there's the Alvin Volunteer Fire Department, who no doubt had to think outside the box and work beyond their training to rescue the raptor. Finally, there's Gulf Coast Wildlife Rescue, a group that works tirelessly to protect injured and orphaned wildlife in Texas.

While it's easy to feel gloomy about the state of our world, stories like these can offer a little hope. There are still plenty of good people out there looking to lend a hand. Some even turn the rescued into rescuers, like the Search Dog Rescue Foundation.

You can be a hero, too, whether by volunteering with a fire department or wildlife rescue or by making that phone call for an animal in danger. You can also take local action to clean up your community so birds are less likely to find themselves tangled in string.

