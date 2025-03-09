Firefighters perform daring rescue after spotting unusual creature stuck high in tree — and the cause is all too common

It was just a regular day for the first responders of the New Smyrna Beach Fire Department. Until it was not.

The firefighters were called to respond to an emergency with a bird stuck high up in a tree, as WESH reported. That, to say the least, was intriguing since birds rarely get stuck in trees.

For the firefighters of New Smyrna Beach, their mission goes beyond putting out fires. They're dedicated to safeguarding all lives, whether human or wildlife, whenever danger strikes.

So, without hesitation, the team responded to the call and found the bird, a heron, dangling from its foot. According to the firefighters, the heron's leg got tangled in fishing line, trapping the bird and leaving it vulnerable to exhaustion, or worse.

Armed with their ladder truck and training, they were able to rescue the bird, which had been injured from hanging upside down for what could have been hours. They left the bird in the care of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to help it recover before its release to the wild.

While this news ended with a happy rescue, accidents involving ghost gear, like the fishing line the bird was trapped in, are common.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, ghost gear — abandoned, discarded, or lost fishing gear — impacts 66% of marine animals and 50% of seabirds and sea turtles worldwide. And more than 136,000 marine animals get trapped each year, according to World Animal Protection.

Despite these concerning facts, it's never too late to help. Communities can help by advocating for the proper disposal of fishing gear so it doesn't injure marine life or trap birds on top of trees.

Want to do more? Take action by getting involved in local conservation efforts.

