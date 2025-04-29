Officials make chilling discovery after undercover operation: 'This is an organized crime'

Widespread superstitions and myths are spurring the trafficking of India's red sand boa — a non-venomous, gentle snake that's classified as "near threatened" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature — and putting the species' survival at risk.

What's happening?

According to Mongabay, red sand boas are found in dry areas of the country and near farmlands, where they prey on rats, mice, and lizards, helping to control their populations. Because of this, they're commonly called a "farmer's friend" and are not seen as a nuisance.

Despite being protected under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, the illegal trade of red sand boas is increasing across India. It's one of the most trafficked animals in the country and worldwide, primarily driven by beliefs about its supposed supernatural powers.

Some people believe that owning the snake will bring wealth and prosperity, while others think that the animal's spinal cord possesses special powers that can be used in spells to control someone, per Mongabay.

Yet another "bizarre" myth about the red sand boa is that heavier snakes attract the most wealth, according to Shatabdi Chakrabarti, a reporter for Mongabay India. This superstition is especially dangerous, as it leads people to forcibly feed them large lead balls, which can cause injury or even death.

Rajesh Chahal, a wildlife inspector at the Haryana Forest Department, told Mongabay that it's not only uneducated people or specific communities that are involved in red sand boa trafficking.

"We find more educated people and well-established folk who have a decent amount of money involved in this," he said. "Earlier, sand boa could be seen easily. We would spot them on dirt roads, along fields. Now, it is not being seen."

"This is an organized crime," he added.

Why is the trafficking of red sand boas concerning?

A 2023 report by the Wildlife Conservation Society-India documented 172 incidents of red sand boa seizures between 2016 and 2021, and the IUCN stated that the animals' population is decreasing in most of their habitat ranges.

Their declining numbers could hurt farmers who benefit from the snakes keeping rodent populations in check and may upset the balance of ecosystems, as their burrowing behavior aerates soil and promotes plant growth.

Chakrabarti found it was all too easy to buy a red sand boa in an undercover operation. Mongabay reported that most sales take place through online platforms such as YouTube and WhatsApp. When Chakrabarti contacted a snake seller on YouTube, she was informed that she could "easily carry the snake" by car or train to India's capital, Delhi, and that being a woman meant she likely wouldn't be stopped.

Unfortunately, it's not just red sand boa trafficking that's surging across India. Officials have found that the illegal trade of gibbons, lizards, spiders, other exotic snake species, pangolins, frogs, and tortoises is also on the rise.

What's being done to reduce animal trafficking in India?

The Wildlife Conservation Society called for journalists to increase reporting on the red sand boa to raise awareness about common myths associated with the animal. Officials have been keeping an eye out for smugglers, as the Times of India reported that four people were arrested in 2023 for attempting to sell a red sand boa.

People who intercept the sales of trafficked animals, as Chakrabarti did, are a major help to wildlife and airport officials in catching criminals.

Individually, you can help by donating to anti-trafficking groups and reporting any suspected wildlife crimes to local authorities.

