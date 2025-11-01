Influencers' destructive viral video sparks backlash: 'Isn't edgy or impressive'

A viral TikTok showing influencers doing backflips on fragile bogs has sparked backlash — and a powerful response from an environmental scientist who'd had enough.

In the clip, Red Bull influencers are seen jumping around the wetlands, seemingly unaware they're damaging sensitive mosses and plant life for engagement. That behavior prompted a strong reaction from wildlife scientist and educator Calvin (@appalachian_naturalist), who posted a PSA urging viewers to rethink how social media has warped respect for nature.

Calvin's video has been viewed 2.8 million times, and many users have given their thoughts on the situation. Some thought the scientist's reaction was over the top, but others agreed it was justified.

"Filming silly-a** backflips on a bog isn't edgy or impressive, it's reckless," Calvin said. "Bogs are one of the rarest and most threatened ecosystems in the U.S. and across the world. And every footstep can harm delicate plants or destroy nesting grounds for endangered species like the bog turtle."

One commenter said, "So, when did we stop caring about the environment...?"



According to Calvin, bogs do a lot of heavy lifting for the environment, from cleaning water to storing carbon and helping prevent floods and droughts. If humans disturb mosses, lichens, and alpine flora, it can take decades for them to recover, per a study published in Diversity.

These fragile environments also support wildlife that's easily disrupted by human activity. When people approach or harass wildlife, whether it's for entertainment or not, it can put both humans and wildlife at risk. Animals can become stressed or aggressive, and wildlife that injures a person, even defensively, may be euthanized.

This PSA also underlines a broader question: How can we enjoy and share nature responsibly in an era built on viral content? The answer lies in respect, not restriction.

A study by the World Civil Society highlights how social media can be used to rapidly spread messages of care. Simple acts such as staying on trails, leaving what you find, and calling out destructive trends can go a long way toward protecting shared spaces for everyone.

The comment section captured that collective frustration.

"Last year we went to the Spruce Flats Bog in the Laurel Highlands. It was such a beautiful place the kids made us go back three times. I cannot imagine wanting to damage nature," one person said.

Another piped up to say: "Not to mention how dangerous it is. Any of them could have found a pocket, slipped under, and drowned. I am a wetland scientist and bogs were the focus of my masters thesis. I love them. But they can be DANGEROUS."

