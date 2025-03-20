Researchers sound alarm after discovering harmful impact of social media trend: 'Comes with a cost'

  • Outdoors Outdoors

"People are getting too close."

by Geri Mileva
New research published in The Journal of Wildlife Management reveals how human activity is disrupting southern sea otters along the California coast.

According to a report shared by Phys.org, the study found frequent disturbances from stimuli, including kayaks, are forcing sea otters to burn more energy.

What's happening?

Sea otters have high metabolic rates. They need uninterrupted rest to conserve their energy. Frequent disruptions can affect their health and survival.

Heather Barrett, a researcher at Moss Landing Marine Laboratories, warned that social media is fueling public desire for close wildlife encounters. This increased interest puts sea otters at greater risk.

"People are getting too close, and this comes with a cost to wildlife," Barrett said. She cautioned that frequent human interference could have long-term consequences.

Why is protecting sea otters important?

Sea otters are more than adorable marine mammals. As a keystone species, they help maintain a balanced and healthy coastal ecosystem. Human activities unsettle their rest and threaten the balance of ocean biodiversity.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Issues about marine life also affect people and local businesses. In La Jolla, California, growing public interest in sea lions caused a popular tourist spot to close down in an effort to protect marine life. If the same thing happens with otters, stricter regulations will follow. While these rules protect wildlife, they will have an impact on local businesses that rely on responsible ecotourism.

What's being done about protecting sea otters?

Wildlife groups are working to teach people the value of keeping a safe distance from sea otters.

The Respect the Nap campaign by Sea Otter Savvy urges photographers and tourists to avoid disturbing otters while they rest. When boats stay at least 29 meters away, sea otters are much less likely to be disturbed.

People can also make a huge difference in protecting otters. Choosing ethical wildlife tours instead of following viral social media trends can help keep these animals safe. Conservation efforts, including protecting seals and advocating for animal safety, show that even small changes in human behavior can make big impacts on marine life.

