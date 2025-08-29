Onlooker captures scary video as reckless tourists get too close to massive wild animals: 'You better run'

A moose almost mowed down this visitor at a National Park.

Respect wildlife, or pay the price — some people find out the hard way.

On Instagram, Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) shared a shocking video of a tourist on the run after disturbing a mother moose and her calf.

"I caught some tourons on Antelope Flats Road in GTNP. A mama moose and her baby were chasing people getting too close," a caption read.

The video shows a visitor sprinting through a field in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming.

A mother moose and her baby were not far behind, and they chased the tourist back to their car as other tourists stood around and took photos.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

National park rules recommend that guests stay at least 75 feet away from moose and exercise extra caution when spotting a baby, as moose are extremely defensive of their calves.

Ignoring this rule puts visitors and the animal at risk of injury or death. Moose, which can weigh over 1,000 pounds, will charge when agitated and can easily trample anyone in their way.

Unfortunately, some people view wildlife as something to exploit for a photo, rather than beautiful creatures with which we coexist.

It's important to remember that our national parks are a privilege, not a right. Although the parks are a fantastic form of recreation, their main functions are conservation, preservation, and education.

If we cannot learn to leave no trace, there may come a point where there's nothing left of our parks and forests to enjoy.

Commenters couldn't believe the tourist's reckless behavior.

"What is wrong with just looking at the animals from a car window? The animals are beautiful, but I'm afraid of what they can do," one user wrote.

"Don't mess with Mama Moose," another said.

"Yeah, you better run," a third commented.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.