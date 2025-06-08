Resident stunned after discovering destructive aftermath of TV shoot in local area: 'This is absolutely corrupt'

"What TV show was it, so we can be sure not to watch it."

A local Redditor posted photos of power-washed rocks where moss once grew in a protected area. Despite a clear sign marking the sensitivity of the moss habitat, filmmakers ignored the warning.

TV and film crews often film in various locations. This time, a local conservation area part of the Grand River Conservation Authority in Ontario, Canada, served as a backdrop. The organization placed a sign detailing how important it is to avoid human contact with the moss. Such careful activity is necessary since the vegetation can only absorb nutrients through leaves, as it lacks stems and roots.

However, the film crew ignored the sign and did more than disturb them. It went as far as washing the moss off the rocks, leaving them white. To add insult to injury, the crew "glued moss back on the walls to make it look more natural," said the original poster. Unfortunately, the "spot still sticks out vividly one year later," they continued.

One commenter suggested: "What TV show was it, so we can be sure not to watch it."

Moss isn't a useless substance but is a living part of the ecosystem. Some moss species serve as habitats for small creatures and prevent erosion. Its presence can signal positive air quality. Moss can capture and store water and manage air temperature, per North Shore News. According to Australia's Natural Resources Centre, native plants like ferns have a beneficial relationship growing on mossy rock as they provide shade and protection for better seed germination.

Sadly, people ignoring warnings to disrespect nature is common. One tourist in Lake Mead National Recreation Area captured troubling footage of two grown men intentionally trying to break up a rock formation as a child watched the bad behavior. In Scotland, someone threw a car exhaust into a pond, adding to pollution there.

"This is absolutely corrupt, how can the conservation area let this pass without repercussions?" exclaimed an angry commenter.

